Dua Lipa’s First Barbie Look Featuring a Silver Thong and Sheer Dress – StyleCaster





Margot Robbie may be the star of the Barbie movie but Dua Lipa was undoubtedly the star of the Barbie first red carpet. The singer, featured on the Barbie soundtrack to the film, ensured all eyes were on his final night in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa Barbie the first look was one for books. Plastic life? No, Dua Lipa knows that life in metal is really fantastic. THE Barbie The premiere could have been her very own Met Gala last night with all the big celebrities in attendance and dressed in their Barbie theme. Of course, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera showed up and played Barbiecore. Besides the stars of the film, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Laura Dern, Shay Mitchell, the ladies of Haim, Ava Max and Dove Cameron were just a few of the celebs to walk the pink carpet. Between the influx of pink, hair bows and sparkly accessories, it was a tough event to stand out, but Dua Lipa came in and made it easy. Barbiecore, the aesthetic that has dominated both the celebrity red carpet and everyday fashion for the past year, has been defined by an electric shade of pink – Dua Lipa, making her film debut actress as Barbie mermaid in the Barbie movie, decided it was time for a change. Getty Images. THE nostalgia for the future The singer swapped Barbiecore pink for another Mermaid Barbie-approved trend: the nude dress. Dua Lipa wore a completely sheer Bottega Veneta chainmail dress to the premiere and won fans over for the title of best (barely) dressed. The intricately woven silver dress clung to Dua Lipa’s figure as she posed for photos. The Bottega Veneta design featured a low round neck and an even lower back with a floor hem. The material is thick enough that Dua Lipa does not have it In fact looking naked but transparent enough that you can tell she chose to pop a bra and free the nipple for the event. For her lower half, Dua Lipa opted for a cheeky crystal-covered thong that shimmered through the dress. Getty Images. Dua Lipa teamed her dress with Bottega Veneta metallic wedge heels with matching pointed toes. If you’ve been hesitant to bring back wedge shoes into your wardrobe, let this be your sign that it’s time. For accessories, Dua Lipa wore a simple yet impactful diamond necklace and a pair of silver earrings. She wore her long dark hair in a center part with beachy waves falling down her back and kept her makeup bright and natural looking like she just had a day at the beach. While she may be the best at it yet, Dua Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to show up to a major event in a nude dress. Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian have been longtime fans of the nude dress trend (you can see all of their looks here). While this trend is definitely NSFW, there’s no reason you can’t try it on your next beach vacation, party, or Barbie-themed party. I predict we’ll see a lot of Dua Lipa-inspired Mermaid Barbie looks this Halloween.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stylecaster.com/fashion/celebrity-looks/1613812/dua-lipa-barbie-premiere-look/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos