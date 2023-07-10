American fashion designers are shaping the country’s style scene





We meet America’s fashion designers who are bringing the country’s style scene center stage, from Wallpaper* August 2023 – a celebration of creative stars of all stripes across the United States. Alongside a series of images by New York and London photographer Davey Adésida, Commission designers Willy Chavarria, Bode, Christopher John Rogers and Area tell us what it’s like to be a designer living and working in America Today. American fashion designers put the country’s style scene at the center of attention Commission Formed in 2018, Dylan Cao and Jin Kay’s Commission have built a cult following for their slightly subversive collections that riff on corporate attire, ’90s sportswear and vintage Americana. The label presented its tenth collection this year, a play on New York archetypes spotted around its Times Square studio. “American fashion is an ever-changing concept as it has been historically shaped by the many cultures and subcultures from elsewhere” – Dylan Cao and Jin Kay, Commission Jacket, £2,400; top, £500; trousers, £520, all by Commission (Image credit: Photograph by Davey Adésida) Predict Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s work celebrates intimate American histories, forging a design language rooted in a history of family craftsmanship. The latest addition to Bode’s growing empire is womenswear, spanning the ages in its inspiration and combining handcrafted technique with moments of embellishment and glamour. “At the core of Bode are American themes: the preservation of craftsmanship, domestic space and emotion” – Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Bode Top, £570; trousers, £790; shoes, £745, all by Bode (Image credit: Photograph by Davey Adésida) Area Founded by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg in 2014, New York-based brand Area is known for its 1980s poppy-tinged designs. The duo’s designs have become a popular choice for celebrities looking for extravagant outfits – from Michelle Obama to Beyoncé – with their latest collection featuring surreal patterns evoking bananas and watermelons. “American fashion is less of an institution and more representative of the opportunity, the people here and their culture” – Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, Area Jacket, £2,615; trousers, £734, ​​both by zone. Shoes, price on request, by Area x Sergio Rossi (Image credit: Photograph by Davey Adésida) Christopher John Rogers Born and raised in Baton Rouge and a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Rogers is perhaps best known for outfitting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in a custom purple coat and matching dress for her inauguration in 2021. These brightly colored bands have become a signature of the designer, who offers bold feminine silhouettes that he hopes will encourage the wearer to “take up space”. “I feel like my individuality as a designer, and my focus on that, feels ostensibly American” – Christopher John Rogers Dress, $908, by Christopher John Rogers (Image credit: Photograph by Davey Adésida) Willy Chavarria The son of a Mexican immigrant, California-born Chavarria worked for an array of American fashion brands before establishing his eponymous label in 2015. He has since become one of New York Fashion Week’s most distinct voices. York, marrying the voluminous shapes of streetwear with the austerity and elegance of ecclesiastical costume. “American fashion has guts. New York is a tough place, and making a mark here means blood, sweat and tears” – Willy Chavarria shirt, $750; skirt, $2,738, both by Willy Chavarria (Image credit: Photograph by Davey Adésida) Models: Angelina Artemeva at The Lions, Hazem Aly at The Society. Casting: Svea Casting Hair: Anton Alexander using Fekkai. Makeup: Alex Levy. Photo assistant: Daren Thomas. A version of this article appears in the August 2023 “Made in America” ​​issue of Wallpaper*on sale July 6, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to Apple News+ subscribers. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

