Dua Lipa Sparkles in See-Through Dress at Barbie Premiere





Dua Lipa shone from head to toe at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie. The Levitating singer, 27, shone the pink carpet on July 9 in a stunning mesh dress layered over white underwear. The singer will play Mermaid Barbie in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic She accessorized her striking look with silver pointy heels and flowing center-parted waves. The singer kept her accessories simple, sporting a short, sparkly necklace and hoop earrings. Dua Lipa may not have been wearing pink, but her dazzling look exuded Barbiecore energy as she paid subtle homage to Barbie’s signature color with a bubblegum-hued manicure. The singer will play Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, and she also performs a song on the Barbie soundtrack, Dance the Night. Dua Lipa shared a photo of her first look on instagramand fans in the comments called it beautiful, breathtaking and so perfect. Dua you kill, one person wrote. The singer wasn’t the only Barbie star to (mostly) avoid pink at the premiere. Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the upcoming film, wore a black dress with a flared tulle silhouette, a direct homage to one of Mattel’s legendary 1961 doll looks. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, playfully embraced his inner Ken with a blush-colored suit, paired with a pastel pink shirt. Feel the Kenergy. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The actor also wore an E-shaped pendant, written in the swirling pink and white script of the Barbie logo. The necklace was a sweet tribute to his longtime love, Eva Mendes, as he explained to entertainment tonight. Gosling also shared that his daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, helped prepare him for the role of Ken. They saw a lot of bits (from the movie) and helped me a lot, Gosling told ET. They were a huge inspiration to me. Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

