Ralph Lauren to Return to New York Fashion Week in September – Robb Report





The master of American style is ready to return to the Manhattan runway. After a four-year hiatus, Ralph Lauren returns to New York Fashion Week this summer. The 83-year-old designer plans to debut a new womenswear line at a runway show on the evening of September 8, as reported Daily Women’s Clothing. The exact location has yet to be revealed, but events usually take place in midtown Manhattan. (Ralph Lauren did not immediately respond to a request for show details from Robb Report Monday.) Lauren’s last NYFW appearance was on September 7, 2019. He held the show at a grand Wall Street ballroom that was renamed “Ralph’s Club” for the occasion. As for clothing, a classic Le Smoking silhouette was the cornerstone of the ready-to-wear collection. Lauren waves at the Fall 2022 fashion show at MoMA on March 22, 2022. Arturo Holmes/Getty In the years that followed, Lauren hosted other off-schedule events in Los Angeles and New York. His last US exhibition took place last October on the grounds of the Huntington Library, Museum of Art and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. It included a showcase of Ralph Lauren women’s and men’s collections and Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and Childrenswear. The star-studded evening brought together John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Diane Keaton, Laura Dern and Lily Collins, to name just a few A-Listers. Before that, Lauren curated an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in March 2022 that involved transforming a gallery into a replica of her Fifth Avenue apartment. Celebrities seated near the runway included Janelle Monáe, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shalom Harlow, Jessica Chastain and Tyson Beckford. Designer’s sketch of looks created by Ralph Lauren for Creed III. Ralph Lauren Lauren is also returning to the catwalks internationally. The designer returned to the Milan men’s calendar last June after a four-year absence. His Purple Label collection, entitled “Dolce Vita”, was created at the magnificent Palazzo Ralph Lauren in Via San Barnaba. (The lavish residence the designer bought in 1999.) Lauren has also been busy designing costumes for the blockbuster Creed IIIcreate new watches and sponsor Wimbledon. Imagine what he has up his sleeve tailored for the upcoming NYFW.

