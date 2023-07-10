Dua Lipa wears a sparkly thong under a sheer dress





Pop star and first-time actor Dua Lipa enters the world of Barbie with a bang. The three-time Grammy winner showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the Barbie movie on Sunday wearing a Bottega Veneta sheer dress which appeared to be constructed from chainmail. (NSFW images below.) Christopher Polk via Getty Images Lipa only wore a thong under the long dress, which was completely transparent. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver rocket mules, also from Bottega Veneta, as well as Tiffanys jewelry. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Lipa seemed to be channeling her character from the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She made her big-screen acting debut with a small role as Mermaid Barbie. From the sounds, Barbie will be the first of many Hollywood projects for Lipa. In fact, she’s already booked a follow-up role in For Argya spy thriller starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images That doesn’t mean she’s giving up on her musical pursuits, like her latest single, dance at nightfeatured on the Barbie soundtrack. Speaking to dazed Last month, Lipa said she was looking forward to working with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, whose movies never really look like the male gaze. They have very interesting female protagonists. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images The movie and there’s a lot of diversity in the cast hits exactly the buttons it might be pushing and showing a different story, she said. As for the soundtrack, she added: Greta said the whole movie was inspired by disco. There are a lot of very glittery and pop moments in it.

