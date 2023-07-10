Fashion
Drake and Cavender put Western style in the limelight
Hip-hop legend Drake took a walk on the West Side with his Cavender shopping spree. Now you can get the rapper’s western-inspired look.
Whether you’re a rap fan or not, you’ve heard Drake’s voice before. The Canadian rapper and songwriter has managed to secure an eternal place in music history, with five Grammy Awards from 51 nominations and a record 29 Billboard Music Awards from 81 nominations.
Beyond his musical influence, Drake solidified himself as a fashion force, having collaborated with several major brands, such as Nike, Jordan and Gucci, before creating his own brand, OVO.
And now Drakes has gone western.
On Tuesday, June 20, Drake traveled to Cavenders in Houston, Texas to snag some top Western gear, continuing the emerging trend of putting traditional Western fashion in the limelight. As Drakes’ new style spread across the internet, it became apparent that the world was craving a more Western style.
Inspired by Drakes’ support for blending western and traditional styling, THIS invites you to achieve the Western x Hip Hop look with these products.
Ranch Boss Chic
[1] Wrangler Mens Checotah Cream Steel Blue and Burgundy Western Shirt [2] Scully Western Legend Gunfighter Black with Royal Blue Embroidered Western Shirt [3] Scully Mens Long Sleeve Western Shirt with Red and Black Embroidered Design [4] Ranger’s Legend White long sleeve western shirt with black embroidery for men
hips don’t lie
[1] Wrangler Men’s Cowboy Cut Bleach Wash Straight Leg Jeans [2] Ariat Men’s Legacy M7 Straight Leg Jeans, Black [3] Rock & Roll Denim Dale Brisby Vintage46 Revolver Dark Wash Men’s Reflex Straight Fit Straight Leg Jeans
Nothing like too much
[1] Ariat Mexican Flag with Gold Oval Belt Buckle [2] M&F Silver Bolo Tie with Gold State of Texas Center [3] Twisted X Aztec Print Beaded Western Belt with Silver Buckle for Men [4] JRC & Sons Brandy Caiman Belly Mens Exotic Western Belt
Do it for the kicks
[1] Black Jack Men’s Cognac Blue Caiman Tail Wide Square Toe Exotic Cowboy Boots [2] Dan Post Stanley Men’s Square Toe Cowboy Boots [3] Ariat Men’s Tobacco Brown and Dark Red Wide Square Toe Cowboy Boots with Pay Window
To top it all
[1] Stetson 4X Broken Bow Gus Black with Brown Studded Leather Hat Felt Cowboy Hat [2] Stetson 6X Monterey T Tan Felt Cowboy Hat [3] Cavender’s Cowboy Collection 3X Granite Premium Wool Cowboy Hat
Learn more about Drake’s music And fashion brandand visit the Cavender’s website to catch western gear.
Images courtesy of Cavender.
