Talent agency Triad organizes a youth mental health event “Deeper Than Fashion”
NEW INTERVIEW WE HAVE THIS THURSDAY. NOELLE MODEL AND TALENT GROUP WILL START ITS DEEPER THAN FASHION EVENT. NOW THIS IS A THREE-DAY SERIES ON CHILD MENTAL HEALTH. BUT PEOPLE OF ALL AGES ARE ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE. AND HERE TO TELL US MORE THIS MORNING IS CHRISTIAN DRORI. SHE IS AN AGENCY DIRECTOR. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US THIS MORNING. NO PROBLEM. THANK YOU FOR HOSTING ME. ABSOLUTELY. SO YOU MUST FIRST TELL US A LITTLE MORE ABOUT YOUR TALENT AGENCY AND WHAT YOU ARE CAPABLE OF BRINGING TO THE COMMUNITY. YES. SO WE ARE NOELLE MODELING TALENT GROUP. WE ARE LOCATED AT HIGH POINT, BUT WE SERVE THE WHOLE TRIAD. SO WE ARE AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN TALENT AGENCY. WE OPENED IN OCTOBER LAST YEAR SO NOT FULLY A YEAR YET BUT WE WERE ALMOST THERE AND WE ARE catering TO BLACK AND BROWN YOUNG PEOPLE. AGES 3 TO 17. AND OUR SPECIALTY IS MODELING TALENT, APPEARANCE, ACTING INTERVIEW AND VOICE OVER. SOON TOO. ALL RIGHT. WELL, THE EVENT WHICH WAS TALKING ABOUT HERE IS MORE THAN JUST MODELING. SO WHAT MADE YOU PROMOTE AN EVENT LIKE THIS IN THE FIRST PLACE? UM, SO WE TITLED THE EVENT DEEPER THAN FASHION BECAUSE A LOT OF THE FASHION COMMUNITY LOVE TO DO FASHION WEEK AND THEY LOVE TO DO A SERIES OF DAYS WHERE ITS MULTIPLE FASHION SHOWS. AND WE WANTED TO MAKE SURE THAT, BECAUSE WE ARE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, WE HAVE A PURPOSE BEHIND AND NOT JUST FASHION SHOWS. AND SO AFTER GATHERING OUR TEAM AND STARTING OUR PLANNING, WE FOUND DEEPER THAN FASHION BECAUSE IT REALLY IS WHAT IT IS. IT’S DEEPER THAN FASHION. SO THIS WILL BE OUR FIRST YEAR HOSTING DEEPER THAN FASHION, BUT EVERY YEAR CONTINUOUSLY WHEN WE DO IT IN JULY WE WILL CHANGE WHAT THE FOCAL POINT IS. SO THIS YEAR IS CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH, BUT NEXT YEAR WILL BE SOMETHING TOTALLY DIFFERENT. BUT TO MAKE SURE WE STAY TRUE TO WHAT WE LOVE TO DO AND WHAT OUR CHILDREN LOVE TO DO, WE HAVE INFUSED CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR US AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR CHILDREN AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR CHILDREN AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR US. ‘THEY HAVE INCLUDED PRACTICES AND THINGS THEY HAVE PASSED ON TO MAKE THIS EVENT SO SUCCESSFUL AND THEN JUST INFUSION OUR FASHION PIECE WITH SO. SO IT’S ALSO A PIECE OF ENTERTAINMENT, BUT IT STILL HAS A DEEPER MEANING AND PURPOSE. ALL RIGHT. AND TELL US ABOUT THIS THURSDAY FASHION MUSEUM. WHAT IS IT ABOUT? AND SOME OF THE OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING TOO. THIS FIRST DAY IS THEREFORE OUR OPENING NIGHT. THIS THURSDAY IS OUR OPENING NIGHT. WE WILL HAVE A FASHION MUSEUM AT THE RENOVATION STUDIO. AND THE HIGH POINT IS ON MLK DRIVE AT THE FASHION MUSEUM. PREPARE TO BE AMAZED. IT IS OPEN. IT’S FREE TO THE PUBLIC. SO EVERYONE CAN COME. IT STARTS AT 6:00 PM WE WILL HAVE LIVE MANNEQUIN MODELS AND THE MANNEQUIN MODELS ARE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE WHO ARE OUR MEMBERS. ALSO. THERE WILL ALSO BE WORKS OF ART EXHIBITED BY YOUNG PEOPLE. WE WILL HAVE A LIVE PODCAST. UM, A MINI CONTEST WHERE SOME OF OUR YOUTH HAVE PARTNERED WITH NMG’S STYLIST AND THEY CREATE PIECES THAT FOR THEM SCREAM MENTAL HEALTH OR SHOW WHAT MENTAL HEALTH MEANS TO THEM. THEY ARE THEREFORE THEY CREATED THEIR OWN FASHION PIECES AND THEY WOULD HAVE DISPLAYED THEM TOO. AND WHOEVER COMES, THEY CAN VOTE ON WHO THEY THINK IS THE BEST OR WHO THEY THINK IS THE WINNER. AND THEY WILL ALL RECEIVE A PARTICIPATION PRIZE. BUT WE WILL HAVE A WINNER WHO WILL WIN A SCHOLARSHIP WITH THE AGENCY. OH, THIS SOUNDS FANTASTIC. AND CHRISTINA, QUICKLY, BEFORE LEAVING, WHAT ABOUT THE GALA AND FASHION SHOW ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND? I’M SURE THESE ARE SOME OF YOUR MAIN EVENTS TOO. YES. SO THIS FRIDAY WE HAVE OUR CHILD MENTAL HEALTH GALA. THE GALA WILL ACTUALLY BE IN OUR STUDIO. WE HAVE A PSYCHOLOGIST COMING IN IM SORRY, A THERAPIST FROM ATLANTA, DR. WHITE HEAD. SHELL WILL BE HERE AS OUR GUEST SPEAKER AT THIS GALA. WE WILL HAVE A MONOLOGUE WHICH WILL BE PERFORMED BY OUR INTERIM STUDENTS. AND THOSE MONOLOGUES THEY’VE BEEN WORKING ON FOR MONTHS. I’m so excited to see them. I TRY TO STAY OUT OF THE LOOP SO I CAN BE WILD AND SURPRISED. BUT THE MONOLOGICAL TALKS ALSO ARE ABOUT CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH, AND ALSO ABOUT SUICIDE PREVENTION. AND THERE WILL ALSO BE A MENTAL HEALTH FASHION SHOW AT THE GALA. AND THEN ON SUNDAY. ALL RIGHT. I’M SORRY. IT’S GOOD. GO AND SUNDAY IS OUR BIG KIDS CULTURE PARADE. HE STANDS AT THE VAN — PERFORMANCE ART CENTER IN GREENSBOROUGH AND AT THE FASHION SHOW. WE HAVE 45 MODELS FOR CHILDREN THAT ARE PART. WE HAVE SEVEN DESIGNERS, SOME LOCAL. WE HAVE A TEXAS DESIGNER WHO WILL BE ASSISTED WITH A LOS ANGELES DESIGNER TOO. AND ALL OUR OTHER DESIGNERS ARE LOCAL DESIGNERS WHO MAKE CHILDREN CLOTHES AND WE ALSO HAVE A JEWELRY DESIGNER. SO IT’S GOING TO BE A FUN, FUN, FUN TIME. IT’S JUST WONDERFUL TO HEAR FROM YOU. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME THIS MORNING. DEEPER THAN FASHION ONCE AGAIN, EVERYONE AT HOME STARTS THIS THURSDAY JULY 13TH. YOU HAVE SOME CHANCES TO PARTICIPATE AS YOU HAVE HEARD OR MENTIONED, TO SEE THEIR FULL SCHEDULE OR BUY TICKETS, JUST HEAD
