Ted Cassidy’s son will dress up as a famous dad character for Lurch Fest





PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) — With Lurch Fest 2023 less than a month away, officials have some exciting news. This year’s festival includes a special pre-fest on Friday August 4 in addition to the one-day festival on Saturday August 5, according to a spokesperson for the Lurch Fest planning committee. The pre-fest will begin at 6:30 p.m. on August 4 at 17 North Event Center on Main Street in Philippi. During the evening, officials said attendees would be asked to take part in a trivia game consisting of questions about the history of Philippi, the Addams family and the life of Ted Cassidy. Trivia winners will receive tickets to use at Lurch Fest the following day. The evening will also feature Sean Cassidy, son of Ted Cassidy. Officials say Sean will have a makeup transformation to become his father’s famous character from The Addams Family. Ted Cassidy biographer Christofer Cook, a Cook and Cassidy Q&A and costume contest also return to Lurch Fest 2023. This year, the live music lineup begins at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. Listen and dance to Jim Snyder, Greg Short & Friends, Samuel James & New Impulse Band, Full Cirkle and Stone House. 30 artisans, 11 food vendors, three craft breweries and an ax throwing site will also be at the festival. Additionally, officials say businesses in downtown Philippi will decorate their windows with Lurch-themed decorations. The winning windows will be chosen by anonymous judges between July 29 and August 2. Click here for more information. Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

