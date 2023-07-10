try straight leg jeans instead of skinny jeans





Jul 11, 2023 5:00 am Question I grew up wearing skinny jeans, but now I hear my wife say they’re officially six feet under, style-wise. I’m a man in my late thirties and the idea of ​​wearing baggy, oversized jeans just doesn’t sit well with me. Is there a middle ground, and if so, what is it? Little skinny bop Dear Unskinny Bop Your wife is right, skinny jeans are off the menu (for now, at least) and yes, you’re also right: oversized styles are on trend for both men and women. Let’s unpack that before we go much further. Relax: Try the classic Levis 501 fit. Corrie Bond First, trends are what we make of them. If you’re invested in the idea of ​​trends, then yes, you should put away your skinnies for now. If you want to wear something you love, damn the trends, then please keep wearing your skinnies. You should wear fashion, not the other way around. That being said, wearing skinny jeans now is going to make you look dated. That’s right (you might agree with that! And that’s perfectly fine). These days, a more relaxed silhouette is in fashion, and pleasingly, it’s flattering and most importantly, comfortable. As someone whose waist was always gaping in skinny jeans (while my thighs yearned to be free), I’m glad to see their demise. Celebrity and corporate stylist Jessica Pecoraro in her Sydney studio: Go for a classic straight-leg style and make sure the hem touches the top of your shoe to make it look polished and not sloppy. Louise Kennerley Stylist Jessica Pecoraro (whose clients include AfterPay co-founder Nick Molnar) says straight-leg jeans are the perfect balance between skinny and oversized, and complement most body shapes. I don’t like the baggy look either, she says. Go for a classic straight-leg style P. Johnson makes great examples of and make sure the hem touches the top of your shoe to give it a polished, not sloppy look. P. Johnson himself, Patrick says Pecoraro refers to his Toby jeans, a straight leg style that is loose around the thigh and calf while sitting more firmly around the waist. Outside of his own brand, Johnson recommends a pair of Levis 501s. They’re classics for a reason, he says. Remove the ego and always size up. Levis always feels best when he fits snugly in the waist, but isn’t too tight in the butt. Wise words. PJohnsonsTony straight leg jeans in medium indigo. As for the oversized trend, don’t completely discount it. Australian men tend to be more athletic and muscular than some nationalities, which makes our body shapes better suited to larger clothing. Oversized jeans don’t have to look sloppy; go for a dark wash (black and indigo are perfect), avoid rips and frayed hems, and pair it with tailoring like a blazer and Oxford shirt. Send your fashion questions to [email protected]. Read more in How to wear it

