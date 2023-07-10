Fashion
Fashion show celebrates Native American culture
Four Native American designers showcased their work in a fashion show at the All My Relatives Festival.
About 30 models from across the United States and Canada walked a red carpet behind the Levitt Stage in Sioux Falls on Saturday. They displayed clothing, bags, hairstyles and makeup by Native Americans.
Just bringing it to Sioux Falls is something memorable to me. I haven’t seen an all-Indigenous fashion show since 2015, said Kyrie Dunkley, a designer who helped organize the event.
Dunkley owns Shinin Star Style and said it was her second fashion show. Before the models presented her creations, a young woman danced in a fringed dress made by Dunkley. The jingle dress came to her in a dream after her husband passed away.
Dunkley said seeing her designs on stage was incredibly meaningful.
I wanted to cry, she said. I just see [the] the dance was so powerful. And I feel like it was a healing moment not just for me, but for everyone who was on the show.
Mrs. South Dakota USA Ambassador Kristie Mattos is a mother at St. Josephs Indian School. A collection of shirts she created to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women were modeled by the children she works with.
While they modeled, Mattos sang two original songs about helping missing and murdered Native women. She said they were produced with the help of other native musicians.
1 of 12
— fashion show 59.jpg
Shinin’ Star Style’s Kyrie Dunkley, Sweet Sage Woman’s Yolanda OldDwarf, South Dakota Ambassador to the United States Ms. Kristie Mattos, and Family Affair LLC all had designs in the fashion show. In addition to clothing and accessories, hair and makeup were also done by Native Americans.
Elizabeth Jones / SDPB
2 of 12
— fashion show 61.jpg
3 of 12
— fashion show 28.jpg
4 of 12
— fashion show 23.jpg
5 of 12
— fashion show 45.jpg
6 of 12
— fashion show 18.jpg
7 of 12
— fashion show 36.jpg
8 of 12
— fashion show 53.jpg
9 of 12
— fashionshow5.jpg
ten of 12
— fashionshow14.jpg
11 of 12
— fashionshow17.jpg
12 of 12
— dance.jpg
Sweet Sage Woman’s Yolanda OldDwarf also had designs in the show. She said she was inspired to get into fashion design after battling postpartum depression. Her collections are about self-love and gratitude.
My second line was called I Love Me, because damn it, I was never taught to love myself. I was never taught that self-love, that self-compassion that we need in life. And I would blame colonization for that, OldDwarf said. This sentence encouraged people to love each other.
Family Affairs LLC designed bags and fabrics that were featured in the show, and co-owner Denise Hill said the fashion show was a confidence boost even though she’s been sewing for more than 45 years.
When I do it and everything, it’s like okay, I wonder if I can do it, she said. And then, once I put it together and everything, to see it on that stage is beautiful.
After the show, the models and designers had a meet and greet with members of the public where the designers sold their work.
The All My Relatives Festival was organized by a partnership between Levitt at the Falls and South Dakota State University’s Wokini Initiative.
