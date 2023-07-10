Online Shopping: Kiwis Spend About $8 Billion A Year With Foreign Businesses

A fragile retail environment and reduced consumer spending nationwide hasn’t stopped Kiwi bargain hunters from pumping an estimated $8 billion a year into the pockets of overseas-based businesses.

before pushing payment to global online businesses, and one business owner told NZME he believed many online stores were selling products made in third world countries.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said New Zealand businesses were in direct competition daily with foreign businesses selling online in New Zealand.

Many of these foreign companies are very large…with significant scale advantages over Kiwi companies and huge marketing budgets to try to win customers. Additionally, depending on where they are located, they may be advantaged by lax employment and environmental laws.

Harford estimated that around $8 billion a year of New Zealand retail sales were offshored.

Almost everything is available overseas, and Kiwis buy just about the entire range of overseas products.

This is enough to exert real competitive pressure on the New Zealand market. The retail environment is currently fragile, with many retailers feeling the effects of rising costs on the one hand and reduced consumer spending on the other.

This year, according to its latest Radar report, 36% of retailers were not confident or unsure if they would survive the next 12 months.

This has encouraged Kiwis to shop locally and support brands operating here in New Zealand.

This helps sustain the economy and maintain jobs in New Zealand. Plus, you’ll be better protected if you shop locally from a company that must comply with the Fair Trading Act and the Consumer Guarantees Act.

However, Kiwi retailers were trying their best to be competitive and this had led to many innovations over the past few years.

Iconic Rotorua fashion designer Karl WiRepa said many online stores were selling products made in third world countries at extremely low prices with maximum retail profit.

In her opinion: Not only is New Zealand fashion suffering, but the economy is suffering and people are living in extreme poverty and deprivation because of the consumerism that people… support.

The evening wear designer said all of his products and clothes are made in New Zealand, which he is proud of.

WiRepa said New Zealand needed to develop a strategy to become an independent economy and could start by adopting new technologies such as automation to increase manufacturing capacity and keep production budgets realistic.

He shopped online overseas due to the limited variety of menswear in New Zealand, but said most of his shopping was done in-store at a physical location and he only bought as investment items.

I prefer to touch, smell and try objects. I don’t believe in conspicuous consumption.

Creative Hub incubator director Simone Anderson said shopping on the internet is making access easier to unimaginable levels.

The focus was on raising awareness and connecting consumers to the process by which items are made in relation to an object in the production chain.

These products are meaningful, were inspired by creative thinking, [and are] often done by hand. In the case of works of art, [they] have an authentic story or message, and in fashion examples, there is a principle of sustainability and landfill rescue behind the clothes.

The blood, sweat and tears were ours.

However, Anderson said, while there is an encouraging trend to be loyal and supportive of artisans and the environment, the residual impacts of the pandemic and the looming fear of recession are creating a decision between financial survival and principles.

Mary Borman, owner of Taurangas High St Boutique, said you have to tune your engine all the time, and it has evolved since it opened eight years ago to adapt to climate change.

Its vision was to support high quality New Zealand labels and those who care about the environment and apply ethical standards. This ethos still holds true for Borman and his daughter, Libby, but they’ve introduced a section of upcycled and vintage clothing alongside artwork and prints from renowned artists.

I keep reinventing myself and we have completely changed our selling style.

Online shopping overseas was a concern, but she hoped to build customer loyalty by focusing on timeless quality and being different.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said when people shop online there isn’t the instant gratification of having the product in their hands after purchase.

People bought online because the product was not available in New Zealand or they were looking for a bargain, no matter how long international shipping takes.

Cowley warned that buying overseas meant people weren’t protected by New Zealand’s Consumer Protection and Guarantees Act, only local laws in the country of origin – if it had.

The Governments Digital Boost program has helped many small businesses get an online presence and those who couldn’t afford retail leases, he said.

Data from the Department for Business, Innovation and Jobs shows it had almost 62,000 active users nationally in July, including 4,822 registered users in the Bay of Plenty.

Chief innovation officer Malcolm Luey said the challenge was not an alleged reluctance of New Zealanders to support local small businesses, but rather that small businesses need to gain a digital presence so consumers know that they are over there.

Digital Boost addresses this challenge by providing easy-to-use how-to videos that business owners can learn from to increase their digital capability. It’s not just about competing with global heavyweights, but rather working with them and leveraging their expertise to help grow our small businesses and, therefore, our economy.

First Retail Group chief executive Chris Wilkinson said some sites have developed strong popularity, particularly among younger consumers, and are doing best in impulse purchases inspired by online browsing.

People are fascinated by these overseas locations with products they don’t see here, their inspiring presentations and prompts, their apparent affordability, the often free or low-cost shipping, and the transparent transaction process.

There wasn’t much companies could do here to change people’s behavior other than develop their own niches and differentiate themselves in areas that weren’t affected by commodity-type online merchants. .

Cities and communities also needed to play a role in continuing to emphasize the need and value of local shopping.

While this won’t get all the money flowing out of the country to overseas retailers, it will hopefully entice people to pause before hitting pay now for more exciting products.

He thought that many imported products were destined for landfill.

Consumer NZ research and advocacy manager Gemma Rasmussen said she regularly receives complaints from New Zealanders who have had a bad experience after buying something overseas because the goods were faulty, did not match the description or did not arrive at all.

We know that New Zealanders value price and quality above all else. But when paying for essentials is that difficult, it’s no surprise that people are tempted by cheaper prices and free delivery offers from abroad. If the price seems too good to be true, beware, it probably is.

She said people should ignore the hype when a website claims the item they’re looking at is selling fast or there are only two left in stock. If people paid by credit or debit card and things didn’t go as planned, they could ask their bank for a chargeback.

The NZ Posts e-commerce report for the first quarter of 2023 shows that the Kiwis were tightening their belts. Its data reveals that shoppers spent more than $1.36 billion on physical goods in the first quarter of 2023, a 22% drop in online spending from the same quarter in 2022.

NZ Post chief business officer Chris Wong said 72% of online spending in the first quarter was with Kiwi-based retailers.

This reflects a desire to support the local economy, the fastest delivery available, and perhaps also the economical option to click and collect.

Over the same periods, in-store spending fell 2% to $12.35 billion. Meanwhile, total retail spending for the first quarter of 2023 online and in-store was $13.71 billion, 4% lower than the first quarter of 2022, but 5% higher than the first. quarter 2021.

