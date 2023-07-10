Visual Arts Review: At The Met in New York – A Fashion Factory and Velsquez’s Slave Assistant

By David Darcy

Two exhibitions deserve a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art — but soon. Each closes on July 16.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019), currently elated in a retrospective at the Met Museums Costume Institute, was a fashion force for 65 years. He saw his calling as a business, not an art. Always claiming to look to the future, like anyone trying to shape or anticipate taste (although he was obsessed with the art nouveau objects he collected), Lagerfeld despised the Met as the Necropolitan Museum of Art.

That didn’t stop the Met from celebrating the influential German with Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line, which seizes on William Hogarth’s reflections on straight and curved lines in The Analysis of Beauty (1723) as an organizing principle to run through Lagerfeld’s designs. In this case, German rectitude meets the sensuality of Paris, where Lagerfeld has lived since his twenties.

Curator Andrew Bolton packs some 180 clothes and other items on top of each other – on two levels, reminiscent of parking lots in Manhattan. That’s more inventory than you’ll find at most retail stores. An inscription above a gate quotes Lagerfeld: Fashion does not belong in a museum.

Creator of everything from sunglasses to shoes, Lagerfeld could design as fast as anyone – think of a factory powering a factory. Also note that the exhibition is sponsored by Conde Nast, Chanel, Fendi and the firm that bears the name of Lagerfeld. Conflict of interest? The designer did say that fashion was a business.

On the Mets’ website, Boltons’ narrated guide to the dense spectacle, designed by architect Tadao Ando, ​​is scholarly and essential. Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld emerges from the description as a kind of paradox. As we watch him pass (or walk) through history, we also watch history pass through him. Lagerfeld was a man who made supreme arrogance his trademark, but he ended up satirizing himself, filling an entire gallery of the show with mostly commercialized self-parody. When I was younger, I wanted to be a cartoonist. In the end, I became a caricature, he once told an interviewer. Lagerfeld himself accompanies this admiring tribute with a much needed irreverence.

Those who prefer not to queue should visit Juan de Pareja: Afro-Hispanic Painterwhich also runs until July 16.

Juan de Pareja (1608-1670), the enslaved black man and subject of the classic portrait of Diego Velsquez (1599-1660, acquired by the Met in 1971) was also a painter. His large religious canvas, The Call of Saint Matthew (1661), on loan from the Prado to Madrid, includes a depiction by Parejas of himself on the left edge of the scene.

The show is structured around two courses. One journey is that of Arturo Schomburg (1874-1938), the Afro-Puerto Rican scholar who traveled to Spain in the 1920s in search of the story of Juan de Parejas. He chronicled the project for Crisis, the NAACP magazine. The historian’s collection of books, prints, and documents is central to the holdings of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, part of the New York Public Library.

The other trip is the visit to Italy of Velsquez and Pareja, then his enslaved assistant, in 1649-51. Velsquez painted the portrait of Parejas there. This work, some say, helped Velsquez secure a commission to paint Pope Innocent X (a work featured in the exhibition, which also received a chilling modernization by Francis Bacon.). Pareja gained his freedom (which included a four-year wait, still a slave, before he could exercise it) and pursued his own career as a painter, as seen in the galleries.

The groundbreaking spectacle also includes a street scene of three children, including an African, by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1618-1682), himself a slave owner.

Racial attitudes of this time were recalled by Francisco de Zurbarns Battle between Christians and Muslims at El Sotillo (c. 163739), in which the Virgin Mary, holding a cherub, intercedes to help Christians on horseback defeat armed Muslims in the 14th century.

Another work inspired by tensions in Spain between Christians and Muslims, The Redemption of the Captives, a painted and gilded wooden relief from 1599 by Pedro de la Cuadra, depicts the freeing of European captives enslaved by the Mercedarians, an order of priests who bought the freedom of prisoners held by Maghreb Muslims. The scene is one of many scenes in this exhibit that will be new to most visitors.

The web pages and exhibition catalog reconstruct Spain’s Golden Age with research that dispels centuries of myths about this painter. Who knew? And if that weren’t enough, the works by Velsquez presented in the exhibition could be the subject of a second exhibition.

David D’Arcy lives in New York. For years he was a programmer for the Haifa International Film Festival in Israel. He writes about art for numerous publications, including the art diary. He produced and co-wrote the documentary Portrait of Wally (2012), about the fight over a painting looted by the Nazis found at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.