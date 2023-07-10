Kenya Moore defends her AKNVAS dress at MommiNation auction





In episode 9 of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore was the auctioneer for Sanya Richards-Ross’ MommiNation event. The fundraiser included several buzz-worthy moments, such as a surprise appearance from Kairo Whitfield, the colossal sum of $78,000 raised and, as shown in the video above, Kenya’s stunning look for the day. How to watch Show The Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day Peacock. catch up Bravo app. In The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 After Show episode, Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora discuss Kenya’s skills as an auctioneer, and Drew notes that Kenya’s dress “got the attention” of the attendees. “It was like all eyes were on Kenya,” she adds. “Like, you’re gonna watch what she says because it was so remarkable.” Sanya echoes the same sentiment in the clip, explaining, “When [Kenya] arrived in this little red wrap dress, she delivered.” The dress, which appears to be the AKNVAS’Olive dress, features cutouts at the waist and back, cascading ruffles and an asymmetrical hem. Kenya completed her head-turning ensemble with black leather gloves, black thigh-high boots and sparkly earrings. Kenya Moore defends her dress for MommiNation fundraiser Although Kenya’s teammates had mixed feelings about her choice of attire, she is sticking with it. “Please don’t try to pretend like my dress doesn’t hit because it does, okay?” she says in the clip. “I looked damn good and felt good. That’s all that matters.” In an Instagram job on July 10, one day after the RHOA episode aired, Kenya shared another look at the stunning outfit and said in the caption, “I loved my dress.” Kandi agreed, writing in a comment, “Your dress was [fire.]” Kenya stuns in ‘fitted’ pink dress for RHOA Season 15 aftershow The red dress for the event isn’t the only ensemble Kenya is talking about enthusiastically these days. As you can see in the video above, she wore a pink Alex Perry dress with matching gloves for the After the show. I like the color, I like the fitted cut, I like the classic beauty,” Kenya explained in a separate preview of theAfter the show, which you can watch via the playlist above. Laughing, she added of herself, “She’s tight and straight! Press play on the video above to watch the ladies discuss Kenya’s auctioneer outfit and tune in to season 15 of RHOA’s After Show on BravoTV.com on Sunday after new episodes ofRHAO.The episodes will also be available the following day on Peacock.

