6 Looks Guaranteed to Score Style Points – StyleCaster

If you open your closet and feel uninspired, you’re not alone and you won’t feel that way for long. The main menswear trends for 2024 have finally been unveiled and they are going to change the way you dress. According to the creative minds behind the Menswear Spring ’24 collections, you’ll have the opportunity to bring back pieces that have lived in the depths of your wardrobe and the chance to experiment with styles you never had. previously considered. Whether you’re dressing for the office, a special occasion, or just want to look your best on the weekends, there’s a 2024 fashion trend worthy of your attention.
For the classic chest of drawers, I am pleased to announce the return of ties. In case you missed it, ties have been on the “out” list when it comes to formal dress in recent years. While my father would Never choose not to wear a tie to a formal event, many Gen Z dressers have yet to learn how to tie one. According to designer brands like Fendi and Givenchy, adding a tie to your look, even if it’s casual, is officially cool again. Yes, dad, you were right.
For the fashion risk-taker, the 2024 season offers plenty of opportunities to experiment with your look. Traditionally feminine styles, like draped silk blouses and angular halter tops, are entering the menswear space. Traditionally gendered clothing is so old – and designer brands like Hermés, Prada and Dries Van Noten agree.
Keep reading for six 2024 menswear trends worth trying.
Ami Paris, Hermes, Dries Van Noten; Spotlight Launchmetrics.
Short King Spring
Give them some slack! Men’s designers take inspiration from the children’s section when it comes to formal wear and casual styling. Cropped hemlines were included in the majority of runways throughout menswear week, which means this cropped trend has some longevity. Although wearing short shorts is probably not appropriate for most office environments, you can expect this to be a popular street look. Ami Paris demonstrated how the trend can have a preppy edge by pairing tailored gray shorts with a sweater, collared shirt and loafers. Meanwhile, Hermès took a laid-back approach and showed how the look could be styled for a day on the coast and Dries Van Noten gave everyone a reason to reconsider their look for a summer wedding. If you want to get a head start on this trend, I suggest you take some old pants to the tailor and cut them into shorts.
Botter, Amiri, Etro; Spotlight Launchmetrics.
So knit better
Tanks, sweaters, knit tops and dresses have been dominating womenswear for a year now – it’s about time the trend made its way into menswear. Knitted tops were central to the collections of designers like Botter, Amiri and Etro. The style has an inherently bohemian feel, but can take on a more grungy identity with a little flair. Knitted or finely knit pieces are a great way to add texture and dimension to an outfit. They are easy to layer and can always replace a classic white t-shirt or tank top. For style, consider Botter’s sporty approach with jeans and trainers or Etro’s laid-back look with soft, loose denim.
Fendi, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton; Spotlight Launchmetrics.
Tie break
For the past five years, wearing a tie was considered uncool. If you’ve sustained your tie collection and continued to wear them for weddings, the office, and date nights, congratulations, you were right all along. Fendi, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton have made their position clear: ties are encouraged, even when you least expect it. Designers paired ties with tunics, fur coats and ski jackets. But of course, you can wear yours with a classic button down shirt and call it a day. Long ties, cropped ties and patterned ties have all made an appearance, meaning you can build your collection the way you want and be on trend.
Dries Van Noten, Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana; Spotlight Launchmentrics.
Browse
You can expect to see a new category tab when you search for men’s clothing online. Blouses have become the new sexy top option on the menswear catwalk. Silk blouses, especially those with a draped, cinched waist, or long hemline, seek to replace silk buttoning (you know, the kind you wear almost completely unbuttoned in Miami). The style is glamorous and looks effortlessly expensive. Unlike the cropped shorts trend, the blouse trend is absolutely an office-appropriate look and will easily translate into an OOO happy hour look.
White Mountaineering, Prada, Hed Mayner; Spotlight Launchmetrics.
gone fishing
Gorpcore, the outdoor-sport-meet-hype-beast aesthetic, has thrown a new line in the fashion sphere. Brands like Prada took inspiration from the outdoors by incorporating peach vests into runway looks. If you want to drop big bucks on a designer iteration of the trend, go for it, but I’d suggest hitting up your local sporting goods store for a more affordable (and functional) version of the item. . This trend is great because it exponentially increases the number of pockets on your outfit and might even encourage people to take up a new hobby.
Fendi, Denzil Patrick, Dolce & Gabbana; Spotlight Launchmetrics.
Halter Top Takeover
When was the last time you wore a halter top? If the answer is never, you are in for a treat. As an avid backless wearer, I’ll let you know that backless tops are a game-changer when it comes to confidence. They show off your arms, highlight the outer edge of your collarbone, and are a bit alluring and unexpected, especially on men. Fendi provided a utilitarian example of how a halter top could be styled while Denzil Patrick created a preppy business look. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana layered a halter cardigan to elevate an otherwise minimalist look.
