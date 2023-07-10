Columbus native Jana Al-Akhras talks about the community side of fashion





From her work as an immigration lawyer to her role as Secretary of the Board of the Columbus Fashion Council, Jana Al-Akhras prioritizes community, advocacy and representation. The Columbus native has built a massive following on Instagram, sharing everything from her wedding day and outfits of the day to her activism work and her experiences as an Arab woman in predominantly white spaces. We spoke to Al-Akhras about her work as a lawyer, the local issues on her radar, and the community aspect of fashion. Did you know you wanted to do law when you started college? I think so. Social justice was widespread in our home. It was like the North Star of everything we did as a family. One of my earliest memories with my father was going to stop the killings at a demonstration in Kosovo. It was kind of like, your job here on this earth is to be a social justice steward. I think as I got older, the idea of ​​what I would do in terms of a career naturally turned into law, because I couldn’t think of anything more lawyer-focused. Another of your interests is fashion. How did it start for you? Being someone who wears hijab, fashion is a very important part of my self-expression because I feel like my hijab walks into the room before me most of the time. When I walk into a space, I want to be very clear about the image you receive of me. And it’s not just what’s on my mind; which includes everything. What does your work with the Columbus Fashion Council look like? The work we focus on is really about platform designers [and] artists and making Columbus a fashion-friendly place. Because the flagship event is Columbus Fashion Week, and it happens once a year, I think people see the organization as something very conceited. But I think if you look at the programming throughout the year, and you look at the fact that it’s a non-profit organization, and you look at the fact that [with] the money that is collected we ensure that there is a CCAD scholarship every year for certain senior graduates so that they can start their collectionthe organization is so heavily involved in ensuring that people who wish to access the resources can access those resources and make Columbus a much more diverse place. It sounds like outside of your job you’re pretty involved in the organization. Throughout human history, the one thing we really have a say in is not turning a blind eye to the injustices that occur. People deserve to have their stories worthy and their struggles not to be forgotten, dismissed or sidelined. Of course, not everyone can organize in the militant way that people do. But you can donate money. You can support local organizations. There are a lot of really smart people doing a lot of good in this community, and they can always use the resources. This is where the money should go. That’s what we should be doing. Community action. Follow Jana Al-Akhras on Instagram at @thealakhras. This story is from the July 2023 issue of monthly columbus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbusmonthly.com/story/lifestyle/around-town/2023/07/10/columbus-fashion-council-member-jana-al-akhras-discusses-community-aspect-of-fashion/70400011007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos