ACLU of Idaho reports dress codes in Canyon County schools discriminate against Latino students

The ACLU of Idaho released a report Monday alleging that Canyon County school districts systematically discriminate against Latino students. The report says dress code policies disproportionately target Latino students and undermine their civil rights.

The report found that schools had failed to provide clear guidelines to parents and pupils on what could be worn by pupils, allowing staff to broadly enforce prohibitions against what they considered to be items gang-related.

ACLU legal scholar Erica Rodarte, who authored the report, said it leads to excessive discipline of Latino students.

Latino students have experienced a lot of racism and a lot of discrimination in Idaho, she said.

Rodarte began this research in September 2022.

She hosted listening sessions at the start of the year for Latino students and their parents to share their experience of navigating the school system. She also conducted formal interviews with community members and used data provided by schools.

We started to see a pattern and a trend emerging, particularly in Canyon County, of families telling us about experiences they had where their children were treated differently or unfairly or just plain discriminated against, he said. she declared.

The report found that in Nampa and Caldwell District schools, Latino students were suspended twice as often as their white peers, based on data from 2013 to 2021, excluding the 2019-2020 school year. , which had no records available.

He also found that districts informally relied on police recommendations to determine what might signal gang affiliation. The report says some schools have banned non-gang students from wearing clothing and accessories commonly associated with Latino cultural and religious heritage.

Although the dress codes do not list Latina students as a target, in practice districts enforce dress codes in a way that primarily targets Latina students, Rodarte wrote in the report.

Latina is a gender-neutral term used to describe someone whose identity is tied to Latin American culture.

Some schools ask students not to wear certain colors such as red or blue, as these may be perceived as a form of membership in violent coastal street gangs. Rodarte said many students wore red or blue, but only Hispanic and Latino students were disciplined.

The Caldwell School District dress code said, Wearing, using, wearing or displaying any other gang clothing or attire, or style, jewelry, emblem, insignia, symbol, sign, codes, tattoos or other things or objects that prove gang membership or affiliation is prohibited on school property or during any school-sponsored activity at any time.

Many prohibited items are tied to the cholo style, a Chicano subculture that originated in Los Angeles in the 1960s that some Latinos strongly identify with. In some schools, prohibited items include Catholic rosaries and Mexican flag bandanas.

You know, you take the beads off, the gang will still exist, said Brenda Hernandez, a recent Caldwell High graduate.

She came to national attention in January for organizing a rally at her school to protest her dress code . She said directors told her to take off a hoodie with the words Brown Pride written on it because it could be considered gang-related. Hernandez disagreed, saying it was an expression of his culture.

I want to be able to wear something that, you know, shows that I’m proud of my culture, she said, that I’m proud of my roots, of my ancestry, you know, of being proud of [being] Mexican-American, to be Chicana.

Rodarte said labeling something as gang-related means students start being excluded as early as middle school.

It’s a word [gang] who has a lot of weight; it has criminal legal significance, she added, writing in the report that such labels can make Latino students feel unwanted and cause them to drop out of school.

Items the Nampa and Caldwell Police Departments have determined may signify gang affiliation, according to the ACLU of Idaho report “Proud to be Brown, Punishing Latine Culture in Idaho Schools,” authored by legal scholar Erica Rodarte.

Lt. Jason Cantrell of the Nampa Police Department confirmed that school resource officers communicate with schools and share information gathered by police.

This information comes from training as well as [the] experience talking to gang members on the street, he said, adding that he had personally interviewed gang members who had described to him what elements denoted gang affiliation.

About one-third of Canyon County students are Latino, compared to 5% of staff statewide. In the Nampa and Caldwell school districts, while Latino students make up between 40 and 44 percent of the population, they are disciplined twice as much as their non-Latino peers, according to the report. These results parallel the trends observed across the United States. Several studies showed that Latino students are disciplined at higher rates than their white peers.

Studies have shown that punitive school policies that remove students from classrooms have a negative impact on their future educational prospects.

Every student, whether or not they are a gang member, deserves access to free public education, Rodarte said. I urge and encourage school districts to find ways to support rather than exclude these students.

According to Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, 13% of the state’s population identifies as Hispanic; in Canyon County, that number is closer to 25%. Latino students in Idaho make up 18% of the school population, and that number continues to grow.

In an email, a Caldwell School District representative wrote that the district would continue to partner with the police department and encouraged students and staff to contact the board with concerns about dress codes.

The Caldwell Police Department and Nampa School District did not provide comment at the time of publication.