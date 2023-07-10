Fashion Fits Perfectly into Historical Fiction | Library corner





Historical fiction is a favorite with many of our customers and the following selections shine a light on the fashion industry and the trials and tribulations experienced by clothing designers and makers. Jennifer Ryan’s Wedding Dress Sewing Circle is set during the London Blitz era. Cressida, a renowned fashion designer, finds herself at her childhood mansion despite the bad memories. As you might guess, there are many, many requests for Cressida to fix wedding dresses and help her niece look more fashionable even if she has to wear a uniform. The Time in Between by Maria Duenas is an inspiring international bestseller about a seemingly ordinary woman who uses her talent and courage to transform herself first into a prestigious seamstress and then into an undercover agent for the Allies during World War II. . Between the Spanish Civil War and World War II, Sira finds herself abandoned, penniless and heartbroken in a foreign land. She reinvents herself by turning to the only skill that can save her: her gift for creating beautiful clothes. NM Kelby’s pink suit is inspired by Jackie Kennedy’s iconic outfit. The dress came from New York boutique Chez Ninon where a young Irish immigrant named Kate worked behind the scenes to meticulously craft memorable outfits. But Kate is torn between the world of glamor and her own traditional neighborhood. Natasha Lester’s The Paris Secret is an intriguing story that spans three generations about a collection of Dior dresses. In the present day, a fashion restorer discovers a priceless collection of Dior dresses in her grandmother’s vacant cottage. As she delves into the mystery of their origin, she learns things about her grandmother that make her doubt everything she thought she knew. A Dress of Violet Taffeta by Tessa Arlen is about an artistically talented young woman who is not taken seriously by the male-dominated world of high fashion. She is abandoned by her wealthy husband and turns to sewing to support her daughter and her aging mother. Then, one freezing night in 1912, Lucy becomes one of 706 people to survive the sinking of the Titanic. Gioia Diliberto’s collection takes place in 1919 Paris when a young woman discovers the glamor and cruelty of haute couture at Coco Chanel. By Her Own Design: A Novel by Piper Huguley Social Register Fashion Designer Ann Lowe is the incredible untold story of a black woman and granddaughter of slaves who rose above it all to create one of America’s most famous wedding dresses of all time. for Jackie Kennedy. Summer hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Saturday to September 9.

