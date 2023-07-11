Princess Lilibet looks adorable in the prettiest floral summer dress – and it’s still available in the shop





It’s a rare occasion to see Princess Lilibet step out, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-year-old daughter was spotted looking adorable at the 4th of July parade in Montecito, Calif., last week. In a video shared by Rosewood Miramar Beach the same hotel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged Lilibet and Meghan were seen snuggling up and waving excitedly as they watched Model T Ford pass by. Lili was also later photographed with her father at the Montecito Associations Village RoadShow. Eagle-eyed fashion fans were quick to notice the toddler wearing the Carine dress from the Californian brand DEN. The beautiful floral number comes in a stunning print called Bluebell Hillside Bloom. Dropping to the knees, it’s cut from the softest organic cotton voile and features subtly puffy long sleeves with a peter pan collar adorned with ruffles. It closes at the back with six delicate buttons. The Lilis dress retails for $108 ($98) and is available for kids ages 2-12. It also comes in two alternative colors – a summer-ready hot pink and fall-inspired auburn hues. Founded by sisters born in Santa Barbara, DEN’s collections are inspired by the California coast. Crafted from the highest quality fabrics, each piece is meant to be timeless and worn and passed down for years to come. © Cousin Harriman Lilibet wears another pretty blue dress for her 1st birthday Princess Lilibet wore the patterned blue dress with long white socks and red shoes, while Meghan dressed for the occasion. She came out in a low-key set of Boden linen pants, a white shirt and his hair brushed back, completing the look with a pair of Maison Valentino sunglasses. WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE PARADE HERE: For a more affordable alternative to Lili’s outfit, John Lewis has this floral sundress which also features puff sleeves and falls just below the knee. It has pretty lace details, pintucks on the bodice and ruffles on the back. Retailing for ages 21, it’s currently available for ages two to eight. SHOP NOW Meghan Markle surprises as the queen of casual in high-waisted Reformation shorts Best swimsuits for girls: Top styles for babies and toddlers 13 Best Linen Pants for an Effortlessly Stylish Look

