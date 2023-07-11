Milan Harris, founder of luxury streetwear brand Milano Di Rouge, explains how to create a competitive advantage in a changing market

Milan Harris, Owner + CEO + Founder of Milano Di Rouge Photo credit: Demetreus “Meech” Ward

The luxury fashion industry is should grow between 5 and 12% This year. However, as the selection of quality products has continued to grow, consumers have become much more sophisticated in their brand choices, creating stiff competition within the category. Aspiring to deep experiential engagement beyond a material product, the cost of doing business has been largely driven by a brand’s ability to spark meaningful connection and hold a highly personal conversation.

Keeping top customers engaged is harder than ever, according to the joint report by consulting firm Bain & Co. and Italian business group Altagamma. As a result, scale has become a significant advantage. Brands like Chanel, Herms, and LVMH are poised to outshine the rest as their top-tier status allows for greater exposure to a wealthier audience who are far more familiar with their name and finished product.

For luxury fashion brands looking to thrive long after the industry’s record year, luxury streetwear label Milano Di Rouge is a prime example of building a business that can withstand the trials of new times. Established in 2012, the brand has amassed over $80 million in direct-to-consumer sales over the past ten years and plans future expansion partnerships with top retailers. I recently spoke with Founder and CEO, Milan Harris, to discuss the importance of branding, marketing and storytelling to Milan’s continued growth within a changing market.

Calling all dreamers

In his more than 10 years in business, Milan Harris, also known as Milan Rouge to his 1.2 million Instagram followers, has always prioritized a strict corporate culture and distinct core values. We welcome dreamers, she said firmly. From 8 days old to 80 years old, If you have a dream come true, Harris said, Milano Di Rouge is for you.

The Milano Di Rouges brand tagline of Making Dreams Reality is a phrase Harris has demonstrated since coming from The Bottom, a working-class neighborhood in West Philadelphia. When she and her friends needed money to buy new drill team uniforms, Harris remembers orchestrating a bake sale where she returned cakes and cookies for double their price. retail. Now, looking back, I was always an entrepreneur because we used that money to pay my grandmother to make our uniforms, she revealed.

Years later, Harris would use the same formula to get her new clothing line off the ground. After three months of sharing sharp advice on love, dating, fashion and motivational content on her blog, she captured over 100,000 views and decided to capitalize on the public’s attention by selling a flagship product that would embody the central identity of the platform.

I started with two models of sweatshirts, she explained. I could only afford to buy two shirts, so I wore one and then sold the other. Purchasing five more sales and marketing items from the first two, Milano Di Rouge was born.

Earn experience points

Offering exclusive luxury to everyday fashion enthusiasts, Milano Di Rouge today offers a full range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, outerwear and a variety of accessories. Worn by celebrities such as Lil Baby, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Usher, Monica, Ciara and her children, Glorilla, Rick Ross and many more, the brand has become a staple in the streetwear industry. Further averaging 20 million Instagram impressions per month, over half a million email subscribers and over 100,000 SMS subscribers delighted with each new launch, Milan’s success has made Harris an e-commerce and marketing expert with the skills to scale a business.

For Harris, Milano owes its steady growth and longevity to its enduring authenticity. When I started, she revealed. The people closest to me were not my first supporters. It was me being authentically me and talking about things that really mattered to me. As her following grew, Harris says she refused to alter Milano Di Rouge’s vision to maintain momentum, resulting in a more loyal following and respectable status.

A premium unisex brand comparable to Tommy Hilfiger, Milano Di Rouge’s laid-back image and ambitious lifestyle reflect the aesthetic tastes and core values ​​of its owner. To create even greater traction, Harris is sure to connect a compelling narrative to the marketing of every new product. I’m really committed to creating the story so people can feel part of the process, she shared.

Whether it’s launching a capsule collection based on self-love and personal celebration or put on a 10th anniversary fashion experience and on the gala theme, The Dream Continues, Harris is adamant that Milano speaks to Dreamers by allowing them to share dream experiences of elevating value, opulence and daring excitement mixed with humble boasting. Continuing to satisfy his customers’ senses, the serial entrepreneur, real estate investor, philanthropist, author and co-founder of College Boy Cheesesteaks, the only food truck serving authentic cheesesteaks from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, has built an inclusive brand that follows today’s market fraud. coded.

I feel like the demographics are fine, Harris said. But these days your audience can be so wide. If you focus on one demographic, you might lose another, so further, what activities do they like to do? What is important to them? Relying on insights drawn from personal experience rather than physical and social characteristics, Harris centers marketing around specially curated scenarios that tie the brand experience to what its target market is doing.

Prioritize mixed marketing

Using creative storytelling and ambitious imagery, Harris’ most enduring tactics for Milan’s growth relied heavily on sustained customer interaction. Before our customers order, we start marketing on social media, in our newsletter, on our platforms, so they know this product is coming and they can create demand for it, a- she pointed out. According to Harris, in the ever-changing fashion, design and merchandising market, only quality comes before branding, storytelling and marketing as the most important components of product development.

Don’t miss the opportunity to market to your customer, urged Harris. However, she posits that leaving marketing to unreliable social media algorithms and impermanent platforms is a mistake many budding brands make. To gain and maintain brand traction, Milano Di Rouge also markets its customers through newsletter, SMS marketing, their physical store, influencer marketing, content marketing, customer reviews and testimonial marketing, as well as by paper correspondence with mailing campaigns.

Provide lasting storytelling

Describing herself as a hands-on leader, Harris prioritizes learning alongside her team and growing with her company as she leads a brand that is sure to become a legendary legacy. Continuing to share her entrepreneurial journey and resources with women like her, Harris founded The Womanaire Club, which encourages women to thrive while building community, and The Mamanaire Club, a community for women raising children in good health while simultaneously pursuing life goals.

Weaving faith, hope and determination into the brand’s DNA, Harris lifted Milano Di Rouge from his dreams and inspired millions to take charge of their realities. As a result, the company’s success was only amplified by its relatability and its audience’s growing willingness to buy into a larger view of themselves. I wanted to tell the story of, if I can do it, you can do it too, she concluded. The only thing stopping you is you.