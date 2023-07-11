Willow Smith flaunts transformative hairstyle in bikini top in candid moment caught on camera





Willow Smith is truly becoming a star in her own right, separate from her famous family’s heritage, and that’s in no way more accurate than her aesthetic. The singer-songwriter, 22, isn’t one to shy away from drastic style changes, as evidenced by a new Instagram story capturing a candid moment in a bikini top and her latest hairstyle. Check it out in the video below! WATCH: Willow Smith deals with her latest hairstyle in candid moment The quick snap proved to be another display of her chameleon aesthetic, defined by the punk and goth movements, with a healthy mix of relaxed cuts and more revealing outfits. The “Meet Me at our Spot” singer has taken a more natural attitude later on, sporting tight braids for the majority of her recent outings. ©Instagram Willow rocked her natural afro in a candid new moment She showed them off in chic fashion at Paris Men’s Fashion Week last month during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, the first for Pharrell Williams as the fashion house’s new menswear creative director. MORE:Willow Smith Debuts Shocking New Piercing, See Her Unrecognizable New Look Willow was joined for the night by her brother Jaden, who recently turned 25. The musician siblings were dressed top to bottom in LVs, with Willow making the biggest impression with her risque all-black ensemble. ©Getty Images Willow and Jaden attended the Louis Vuitton Homme Spring/Summer 2024 show Styling her hair in two long braids, she wore an oversized black blazer and matching formal pants with nothing but another bikini top underneath. MORE:See Willow Smith’s $3 Million Malibu Mansion Jaden wore a blue monogrammed jacket with jeans, all brought together of course with a belt and chain bearing the “LV” buckle. ©Instagram The singer did some pigtails late Beyonc and Jay Z, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Anitta, Maluma and more were among the attendees of singer and producer Pharrell’s debut show. MORE:Will Smith reunites with kids Willow, Jaden and Trey in special day video Jaden and Willow, the children of actor Will Smith with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, share a close bond and are often seen together at public events. ©Getty Images Willow brought in her brother Jaden for her Coachella set Most notably, the two performed together at Coachella last April, with Jaden making a surprise appearance to support his sister for her debut set. During a moment during her set, when she invited her brother on stage to sing their collaboration, “Summertime in Paris,” Jaden spoke of his pride in his sister in front of the crowd, saying, “It makes me bring tears to your eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much.” MORE:Willow Smith Reveals Super Long Hair Transformation and Highlights See Glam Makeover He added, “I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy with what you’re doing in the world and how many people’s lives you’re changing with the music you make.” ©Getty Images The siblings emotionally played together in April Their father Will was also in attendance, with the Oscar-winning actor going viral in his own right for his deeply moving reaction to seeing Willow become a sensation at the famed California music festival.

