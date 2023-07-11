ASOS’ green dress with “sweat” patches receives mixed reactions on TikTok

A fashion expert has divided opinion on social media after sharing a photo of herself in a dress some people thought was covered in sweat stains.

Nicole McKenzie uploaded the photo – which saw her posing in a bright green maxi dress from ASOS – to her TikTok account.

The dress, which is currently out of stock, featured a high slit and also contained twist detailing around the shoulders.

However, the motif of the print received mixed reactions on TikTok, as users thought.the dark green stains scattered around the long green robe looked like sweat stains.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the ASOS garment, which retails for €60 and is part of the brand’s Tall range.

“The random green spots look like sweat, it’s so pretty but I can’t ignore it,” one user said.

“I would have loved this if it wasn’t for those random dark greens [sic]’, commented a second.

I thought they were sweat stains. Nice dress otherwise,” added a third.

“I thought I was the only one who thought it was sweat stains, then I checked the comment,” another joked.

However, other users were disappointed to learn that the item had sold out on the ASOS website.

“How do you find these gems on asos..cos I definitely don’t see things like this,” added a fourth.

“Asos doesn’t have that at all anywhere,” lamented another.