Dua Lipa dazzles in sexy see-through dress at Barbie premiere





Bby Ritain Doua Lipa left little to the imagination as she stole the show at the Barbie movie premiere in a sultry sheer dress. The 27-year-old singer wore a shimmering silver mesh dress without a bra, revealing a glimpse of her nipples. The transparency also revealed a silver thong and, of course, her shapely legs and stunning figure. The sexy Doua Lipa will play an electric blue-haired mermaid Barbie in the film On the pink carpet of the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the pop star took to the stage and wowed the crowd on a podium also attended by the film’s main cast, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbieas well as other celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Gal Gadot and Billie Eilish. Margot Robbie was seen in an elegant black dress, which contrasted with Ryan Gosling(Ken), who wore a light pink suit. What is the Barbie movie about? From Margot Robbie revealed in 2018 that she was in negotiations to star in the Barbie movie, anticipation began to build for the film, which was directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot owns the film rights with Warner Bros. and chose Gerwig to lead Barbie, which is about a doll who lives in Barbieland and gets banned from real life because she’s not perfect enough. In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingas well as the above Doua Lipathe cast also includes Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Connor Swindells and Will Ferrell. Karol G, Aldo Ranks and Pink Pantheress are part of the soundtrack, and Nicki Minaj with Ice Spice revamped the simply iconic “Barbie Girl” anthem. Barbie’s world premiere will take place on July 21, while on Monday, July 17, thousands of fans will be looking to make a reservation on Airbnb to stay in Barbie’s dream housewhich will only be available on July 21 and 22.

