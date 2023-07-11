Dua Lipa releases the pinch in a nude dress for the premiere of “Barbie”





You can always count on Dua Lipa to push the boundaries of fashion, whether she’s in her Quiet-Luxury-meets-girlboss pantsuits, sporting the sporting goods she designed for her collaboration with Versace. or that she carries a teddy bear as a handbag. Sometimes she does the most (like the time she wore a Hello Kitty knit bikini on vacation), but other times Dua credits the philosophy that less (like, a plot less is more. The ‘Levitating’ Singer Who Stars as ‘Mermaid Barbie’ in Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Movie Barbie movie, attended the Perfectly Pink premiere in a metallic mesh silver sheer nude dress. Dua opted to unleash the pinch in the Bottega Veneta chainmail braless look, opting to wear a white thong underneath the sparkly mermaid gown which featured a square neckline and chunky straps. Dua finished her look with a pair of pointed toe metallic heels that appeared to be molten silver. Albert L. Ortega//Getty Images Frazer Harrison//Getty Images Dua Lipa went bling to the max in Tiffany & Co. jewelry, wearing the Victoria Graduate Line necklace (a very on-trend style of tennis necklace) and HardWear Link earrings. She styled her long black hair in a soft wave and opted for more natural makeup, perfect for a Barbie who spends most of her time in the water. We don’t know much about her character in the upcoming film starring Margot Robbie, but in addition to starring in the film, Dua collaborated with Mark Ronson on a song for the film’s soundtrack. “DANCE THE NIGHT written for @barbiethemovie NOW EVERYWHERE!!!” Dua wrote on his own instagram. Barbie officially hit theaters on July 21, 2023. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop our top picks of dresses and silver heels that would make Mermaid Barbie proud. Shop Dua’s First “Barbie” Look Aporake sexy sparkle mini dress GUESS Ramona Pointelle Sleeveless Maxi Dress superdown Brina MINI DRESS in metallic silver Guayonng Slingback Bow Pumps Pointed toe mules embellished with chains JiaBinji heels NINE WEST Frends Pump, Silver 040 Now 26% off Hannah is the associate fashion and e-commerce editor at Seventeen and covers all things style, shopping and money. Seventeen taught her how to dress when she was younger, and she now spends her working hours passing on her craftsmanship.

