Dua Lipa wears nude dress at Barbie movie premiere

Dua Lipa caused a stir at the Barbie premiere, arriving on the pink carpet in an almost bare chainmail dress. (Getty Pictures)

Doua Lipa made something of a style statement last night as she rocked at the Barbie premiere in an almost bare chainmail dress.

THE Don’t start now star, 27, stars in the long-awaited film as mermaid Barbie – and last night’s outfit was the perfect tribute to her on-screen persona.

Appearing alongside other cast members including Margot Robbiethe singer grabbed attention on the pink carpet in a figure-hugging sheer dress that glistened in the sun.

The peek-a-boo dress featured a plunging neckline and low back, but it was the sheer nature of the dress that really got fans talking.

Dua Lipa looked amazing in the sparkly dress. (Getty Pictures)

Dua Lipa wore a thong under the transparent dress. (Getty Pictures)

The Naked Dress trend

Dua Lipa isn’t the only celeb to take her own take on “The Naked Dress” trend that has swept Hollywood in recent years.

Whether it’s a sheer show, with sleek underwear taking center stage, or a see-through ice skater-style number with strategically placed embellishments, top brands from Valentino to Mugler have been on point. tip of the trend.

From Florence Pugh’s nippled Valentino dress to Emily Ratajkowski’s fishnet dress, the nearly nude fashion trend has reigned supreme on the red carpet.

Learn more: Florence Pugh fierce in another see-through dress – a year after iconic ‘free the nipple’ moment – Yahoo Life UK, 7 min read

You can’t escape the almost nude dress trend on the red carpet right now. (Getty Pictures)

The Best Barely There Celebrity Looks

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dressed to impress at the world premiere of the highly anticipated second installment of James Camerons Avatar in a one-shoulder bodycon dress.

The structured, yet flowing, ethereal dress was a real eye-catcher as the multiple layers of shimmering semi-sheer fabric made Klum appear to be covered in water and nothing else.

Heidi Klum at the Avatar 2: The Way of Water premiere in December. (Getty Pictures)

Florence Poug

The Valentino with Florence Pugh’s nipples The number caused such a stir on social media that the actor felt compelled to speak out in fury. “Listen, I knew when I wore this amazing Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be comments on it,” Pugh wrote on Instagram.

“What’s been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” he said. – she continued. “What’s most concerning is. Why are you so afraid of boobs? Small? Big? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?” she added. “What’s so terrifying.”

Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture show in July. (Getty Pictures)

Megan Fox

A seasoned purveyor of the nearly nude trend, Megan Fox showed off her slim figure under her Christian Siriano mesh dress in November 2022.

Megan Fox at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 party in November. (Getty Pictures)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum slipped her her impressive worm costume annual Halloween party and left little to the imagination in a nude, see-through bodysuit, complete with strategically placed gemstones.

Heidi Klum at her 21st annual Halloween party in October. (Getty Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o wowed fans at the Tony Awards earlier this year, rocking the red carpet in a bare-looking custom breastplate.

The actor, 40, looked amazing in the form-fitting silver garment that Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala created for Nyong’o cast from his own body.

Lupita Nyong’o attended the Tony Awards in a personalized breastplate. (Getty Pictures)

Kendall Jenner

Not the type to hesitate to reveal a little skin, Kendall Jenner’s LACMA red carpet outfit was one of the most unusual “naked” dresses to date. Fans just couldn’t figure out the central ‘pause button’ style detail at the belly of the Bur Akyol dress.

Kendall Jenner at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in November. (Getty Pictures)

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski took Revenge Dressing at the top level in a shimmering mesh dress after confirming she was single following rumors that her husband and the father of her child had been unfaithful.

Emily Ratajkowski at W magazine’s 50th anniversary party in October. (Getty Pictures)

Hailey Bieber

Just because you’re showing a little more skin doesn’t mean you can’t stay good. Case in point: Hailey Bieber’s subtly nude dress at a Tiffany & Co. event in October last year.

Hailey Bieber at a Tiffany & Co. launch in October. (Getty Pictures)

Kate Moss

Nearly nude dresses were synonymous with Kate Moss in the ’90s. But last year, the esteemed model swapped strappy dresses for plunging necklines in this shimmering sheer gown.

Kate Moss at the Diet Coke 40th Anniversary Celebration in November. (Getty Pictures)

rita prays

With such an unusual beauty look (complete with palm-style prostheses), it would be easy to overlook Rita Ora’s Nensi Dojaka look for the 2022 Fashion Awards.

Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards 2022 in December. (Getty Pictures)

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde took on a goth version of the near-nude trend at the People’s Choice Awards in December, taking a leaf from the book of “Miss Flo” in a nipple-wearing number.

Olivia Wilde at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December. (Getty Pictures)

