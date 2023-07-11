Fashion brands renew their loyalty programs to increase customer lifetime value





During Levis’ second quarter earnings call last week, the brand’s CEO, Chip Bergh, revealed that the company’s loyalty program has seen significant growth. He now has 26 million membersa 40% increase compared to 2022.

Loyal member transactions and average transaction values ​​increased across all segments, a positive signal as we drive continued member growth, Bergh said on the call. Overall, our digital and e-commerce businesses remain underpenetrated compared to our peers, and the channel represents a tremendous sales and profit opportunity for the company.

As customer acquisition costs continue to rise, fashion brands are doing everything they can to make the most of their existing customers. Brands like Levis are increasingly relying on loyalty program updates and relaunches, offering new benefits and pushing these programs in marketing to attract more members. For example, in March, Levis has partnered with hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud as a sponsor, offering members of its Red Tab loyalty program a chance to upgrade their festival tickets to a VIP pass. Over time, the brand has increased the number of benefits and rewards it offers, including giving out $500 gift cards to select members to celebrate the loyalty program’s second anniversary in September 2022. Meanwhile, other brands are renewing their loyalty programs to direct customers to areas of the business with the highest conversion. For example, the surf brand Faherty relaunched its loyalty program in December, giving members of all tiers early access to exclusive in-store events. Not only is this a customer benefit, according to co-founder and chief impact officer Kerry Docherty, but getting customers into the store is the best way the brand has found to convert into sales. The cost of acquiring customers is increasing, so we have focused on building our loyalty programs among our core population, Docherty said. We have over 50 stores and our conversion rates are the highest in-store, so we were devoting resources to getting people to show up there. Paid memberships, like Amazon Prime, also offer brands a reliable source of repeat customer transactions, but acquiring new members can be just as difficult, if not more difficult, than acquiring single-transaction customers. Amazon, for example, spends around $160 to acquire a new Prime customer. Meanwhile, the average fashion or apparel brand spends around $66 to acquire a new customer. Amazon and Walmart, both of which have paid subscriptions, have recently experimented with offering more free options and lower entry prices on these programs. Amazon, for example, is offering $2 monthly subscriptions to Prime during this year’s Prime Day sales to entice new and returning members alike. Meanwhile, Walmart continued to push its 30-day free trial of Walmart+. Over the past four months, the Walmarts program had more than double the number of non-paying members that Amazon Prime had. But some brands have balked at the idea to deliver more value to customers for less, especially as budgets tighten in the industry. Last year, for example, Sephora began requiring loyal members to make a $25 purchase to claim their annual birthday gift that was free in previous years. Darius Belejevas, director of information services company Incogni, said consumers often overestimate the savings a loyalty program can save them. An Incogni study this month found that people on average expect a loyalty program to save them $56 per month, but it’s often much less. The H&M loyalty program gives one rewards point for every dollar spent, but 200 points for $200 only earns $5 in store credit, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/fashion-brands-are-refreshing-loyalty-programs-to-increase-customer-lifetime-value/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos