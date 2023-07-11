SAG-AFTRA president defends fashion show trip to Italy





As SAG-AFTRA negotiators worked over the weekend with their studio counterparts to hammer out a deal that would avert another strike in Hollywood, the union president was thousands of miles away to attend a fashion show in Italy . On Sunday, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with The Nanny star Fran Drescher in Puglia, Italy, where the two were attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. In a caption under a photo posted on Instagram, the reality TV star wrote: My Fashion Icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman! The oh so beautiful @officialfrandrescher. The photo raised eyebrows among some union members who wondered why Drescher, president and chair of the SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee, was in Italy while her colleagues were taking part in bargaining sessions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. . SAG-AFTRA members have authorized their leaders to call a strike if they cannot reach an agreement by Wednesday evening. Negotiating our possible strike from Italy seems like a strange strategy, tweeted Narcos: Mexican actor Lenny Jacobson, posting the photo Kardashian shared with his 362 million followers. C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter of the Marvel movie Dr. Strange, points out how bad it is to attend a glitzy reception before the potential strike, which is exactly what the AMPTP wants us to do. wrote on Twitter. In response to requests for comment, SAG-AFTRA said Drescher was working as a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador on location in Italy and her engagement was fully known to the negotiating committee. Other actors were also present at the event, including Kerry Washington and Angela Bassett. She participated in negotiations every day, either in person or by videoconference, the union said in a statement. President Drescher manages a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working onsite daily, while managing the needs of her parents in Florida. She is returning to the United States and will be on the ground in Los Angeles tomorrow, and will continue to preside over our negotiations. Contract talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers have been ongoing since June 7. The unions’ contract expired last month but was extended until July 12 to allow more time for negotiations. Despite the progress, the parties are far apart on key issues, including demands on how payments for streaming shows are calculated. Without an agreement on wages and working conditions, the union could call a strike against the studios for the first time since 1980. Drescher recently received criticism from union members following a videotaped message in which she delivered an upbeat message about the talks, saying they were having extremely productive negotiations. Hundreds of actors, including a number of stars, sent a letter demanding that she and other union leaders fight for a transformative deal on behalf of the guilds 160,000 members. This is not a time to find yourself in the middle, they wrote.

