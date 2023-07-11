Fashion
Kenya Moore serves in a $990 AKNVAS dress
Kenya Moore wants all the smoke. THE RHOA the star brought fire and shadow as she posed in a $990 ANCVAS dress on her Instagram and wrote a subliminal message to go along with the cute look.
Kenya Moore has never given up on killing and telling it like it is. The former Miss USA winner hopped onto her social media account to serve up fashion and tea from the latestRHOAepisode. In a video that included her friend,Follower of Akilah Coleman, Moore posed in a cut-out dress adorned with ruffles which she rocked with black leather thigh-high boots. The actress accentuated her look with a black Chanel clutch, long black leather gloves and dangling earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and a smooth, glamorous beat complemented her makeup. Moore’s friend matched his fly in a multi-print pantsuit.
The Kenya Moore Haircare CEO posted her look along with some “fun facts from last night’s #RHOA.” Moore emphasized that she’s “always going to support a good charity and be the first to be there for a friend.” Notice how the best friend didn’t want to donate and must have been ashamed to donate money to support .”
Please excuse us because we gag at his gaze and at this subtle but suspicious reading.
Kenya Moore brings the heat in a $990 AKNVAS dress
