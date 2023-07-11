27 best clothing deals: Amazon Prime Day 2023





Want more offers? VisitCNN Highlights Amazon Prime Day Guidefor full coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale. Amazon Prime Day is finally here. You might associate this sales event with sales of tech, electronics, and gadgets, but the bargains extend to fashion, accessories, beauty, shoes and everything else. Whether you’re looking for back-to-school staples for the kids, gift shopping, or just looking to find new additions to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best discounts from brands like Levis, Ray-Bans and Adidas to help you find the best clothes at the lowest prices. We track all the best clothing deals in real time, so check back regularly to make sure you don’t miss a thing! If you’re looking for other Prime Day deals, check out our Prime Day hub to see what other exclusive sales we’ve found. For cool morning workouts or during fall, a lightweight, sweat-wicking long sleeve is essential. Get an Under Armor half-zip for half off when you shop the Prime Day sale. Save up to 45% on this soft fleece zipper, ideal for all seasons. Heavily discounted for Prime Day, these versatile cargo shorts are over 60% off. Stay classic in a cotton polo shirt. This one from Tommy Hilfiger comes in a bunch of colors so you can pick one up for every season. You can’t have too many boxers and Hanes is a classic. Choose one color or a mixed pack for a certain variety. Before summer is over, grab these essential shorts for under $20. Great for warming up or on the go, these track pants can fit any active lifestyle. This sneaker is so easy to put on, you hardly have to stop! New Balance currently offers discounted collections for men, women and children. Crocs for the whole family? We think so! The Crocs make it easier to get through the door. In honor of Prime Day, get amazing savings on these platform rubber clogs. Sandal season is in full swing. Show off your pretty pedicure when you shop a pair of leather sandals at 40% off. Need a new pair of sneakers? This reliable option will allow you to comfortably run for miles. Made with quality leather and finished in classic Oxford style, these men’s dress shoes are now under $50 for Prime Day. These shades give you an elegant and sophisticated look all year round. Check out this huge discount to protect your eyes for less. The Fossil smartwatch tracks sleep, steps, notifications, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also receives calls and texts, connects to Alexa, charges quickly, and comes with hundreds of apps. Right now you can get all the features at a fraction of its original cost. Now under $10, these chic and affordable shades will keep you in style. It’s not too early to start preparing for the chills of fall and winter. In fact, now is the perfect time to move on! These durable fleece jackets are being discounted for Prime Day. Lower price, same quality. These adjustable cropped overalls can be layered over any t-shirt for easy dressing in minutes. Temper tantrums avoided! A rashguard is the most important thing to bring for a day at the beach with a baby. Well, the most important thing besides a life jacket, of course. Carters is offering deals on 3-piece sets that include a hat, rashguard, and stocking. Keep outfitting kids easy with a sporty t-shirt. The generous fit is perfect for growing boys. Quality and comfort come at an incredible price with this comfortable long sleeve over 60% off.

