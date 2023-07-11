Fashion
Arena is gaining market share and wants to raise awareness of swimming
For its 50th anniversary, Italian swimwear specialist Arena is throwing big parties, fashion collaborations like those with Woolmark and Marcelo Burlon, and an extravagant stand at the Pitti Uomo menswear show. The brand, founded in 1973 by Horst Dassler – son of Adolf’s founder Adolf Dassler – also has plans for the future: range expansion and new markets.
Arena CEO Peter Graschi reveals what those plans are all about, what goals Arena has set for the next 50 years and how the weather has affected business in the first half of the year.
You unveiled Arena’s Woolmark collaboration at Pitti Uomo. How did it happen?
We have worked with Woolmark for a long time and the teams know each other. Together we thought about how beachwear could become more sustainable and then we developed an outer fabric. It consists of 50 to 70% merino wool, then polyester.
Do you plan to develop beachwear even more?
Yes, and also outside the collaboration.
Is expanding the range a necessary step as sportswear and apparel suppliers are increasingly present in swimwear?
We are ‘top of mind’ in the swimming pool for swimmers. However, the field is also changing as swimming becomes an increasingly popular sport. That’s why we want to address a wider audience with the theme ‘Health’.
Will beachwear be followed by sportswear?
Today, we really focus on beachwear and products, around shorts and bikinis. This also includes towels, accessories and anything to do with the theme of water and the beach.
In which stores do you want to position yourself?
Arena has two levels. One is swimming, where there are two worldwide known providers and we are one of them. With the collection we are represented at specialist retailers, swimming specialists and sports shops.
Next comes the beachwear collection, whose positioning is less suited to sports brands. It’s more lifestyle and for the fashion industry. The price positioning is different from that of sports retail. [Editor’s note: Beachwear is in the upper price segment, swimming and sports are aimed at a broader audience – middle price segment to high-end segment] But of course there are also a few products that overlap between the areas – where one collection begins, the other ends.
The new capsule is available in major markets as well as new markets. What are Arena’s expansion plans?
It’s different. The beachwear collection focuses on Italy, France, Germany, Spain and markets like South America. However, we invest in marketing mainly in the four countries Germany, Spain, France and Italy. In general, as a brand, we also have a lot of growth in the United States, but especially in swimming there.
Arena celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. What else can we expect in the anniversary year?
We launched a “special capsule” for the 50th anniversary. We also organized a big party, where Marc Spitz [Editor’s note: former American swimmer] joined, and the employees who worked with the founder Horst Dassler, son of Adi Dassler, were also there. Soon there will be another big party with the employees of our headquarters on the Adriatic coast.
How has the rather mild spring affected business?
We were able to gain market share. Swimwear sales continue to be strong and we didn’t feel the bad weather.
There is also always this need to travel, after all, we are only in our second year after the Covid. Last year Corona was already a bit in space, but not this year, so travel also increased despite bad weather, or maybe because of it.
What are your goals for the next 50 years?
We want to develop the lifestyle sector and make the sport of swimming better known, because it can appeal to many more people than before.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and editing by: Rachel Douglass.
