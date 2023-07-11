Joey who? Designing a dress for Taylor Swift gives Raegan McGuire his own fame

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuires’ career arrow is pointing up, after going 8-5 in his first season and signing the Red Raiders’ highest-ranked recruiting class since 2011.

It can be said, however, that McGuire is not the most accomplished person in his immediate family. Without a doubt, his daughter, Raegan McGuire, has more claim to fame.

Joey, 51, has coached at Crowley, Cedar Hill (where he won three state titles), Baylor and Texas Tech. Raegan, 27, earned a bachelor’s degree in apparel design and manufacturing at Texas Tech in 2018 and is a senior designer for fashion brand AMUR in New York.

Joeys Red Raiders beat Texas and Oklahoma last season. Impressive, sure, but Raegans’ career recently produced a mic drop milestone that practically announced: Hold my sketchbook, dad.

Raegan designed the yellow dress that Taylor Swift wears throughout The Eras tour. Sure, the Dads football team has a large and passionate following, but being associated with arguably the most idolized person on Earth? Landing, Raegan.

I could never NOT talk about it, Raegan said with a laugh when The Dallas Morning News asked about the dress while apologizing during an interview about her father. I’m a huge Swifty.

Last fall, Swifts’ stylist contacted AMUR with a photo of the dress Swift wore in her 2019 music video for Lover and asked if a similar dress could be replicated for Swifts’ tour.

As Swifty, I feel like I got to know what they needed, Raegan said. But they are extremely confidential. We didn’t know if they were going to use it. We send dresses all the time and sometimes nothing happens.

In early April, Raegan flew to North Texas to attend one of Swift’s three concerts at AT&T Stadium.

I turned to my friend when the concert started and said, would it be cool if she came out in my dress during Lover? I imagined it, hoping I could manifest it.

And it happened.

Swift’s 100+ show world tour began in March in Arizona and is set to wrap up next August in London. Last week The Wall Street Journal reported that the tour is on track to potentially become the first in history to gross $1 billion. The first 22 dates alone grossed over $300 million. Several of his original costumes from the tour are part of an ongoing exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art.

Raegan returned to North Texas in early May, specifically to Little Elm, where she married Joe Tocco naturally wearing a dress she designed.

In late May, Raegan attended one of Swift’s three concerts at New Jerseys Metlife Stadium, where the yellow dress was once again brought to light as part of the Lover House staging.

While Joey McGuire is the face of the Red Raiders football program and his son, Garret, is a rising star for the Nebraska team under Matt Rhule, Midlothian High product Raegan is a beacon for the program Techs Apparel Design and Manufacturing. Prior to her senior year, she interned at fashion brand Milly in New York.

AMUR A Meaningful Use of Resources launched in 2017 as a sustainable brand, using only natural or recycled fibers in its dresses.

Joey McGuire brags about his two children’s accomplishments at every opportunity. It was in Houston on December 27, the day before Texas Tech’s victory over Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl, where Raegan learned that Swift’s stylist loved the dress and asked if Swift could keep it and add it. to his collection.

Raegan and his mother, Debbie, happened to be attending a gathering of Texas Tech coaches, staff and families. Raegan’s cell phone rang and the caller ID included the words stylist Taylor Swift. Raegan walked out of the room to take the call.

Debbie reminded The news: She was like, Oh my God, mom, I have to take this. Please don’t tell anyone who it is.

When Raegan came back into the room, his heart was pounding and his face was Raider red, of course.

Let me tell you, I kept it low key, Raegan said. I came back into the room, whispered it to my father and said: But don’t tell anyone.

And he gets up and says to the whole room. There were like a hundred people in there.

Taylor Swift shows off dress designed by daughter of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire (Courtesy of Raegan McGuire)

