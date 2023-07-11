Highlights of Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Presentation, A Love Letter to Italy

It’s not every day that you see Kim Kardashian, Dame Helen Mirren and Emirati actress Mahira Abdel Aziz walking the streets of the same small Italian town.

But it’s not every day that Dolce & Gabbana organizes its Alta Moda fashion show, held this year in the southern region of Puglia.

More than just one runway presentation, this year the Italian brand hosted a five-day fashion party, held at notable locations across the region.

The highlight was undoubtedly the Alta Moda show on day three in Alberobello. Known for its whitewashed stone trulli with conical roofs, the town served as the perfect backdrop for the collection, a celebration of Italian fatto a mano or artisan craftsmanship.

Before the show, Stefano Gabbana promised an authentically Italian experience, saying if there’s one word for this collection, it’s authenticity, as Domenico Dolce nodded in agreement.

And they certainly delivered.

Stefano Gabbana, left, and Domenico Dolce said the collection was a study in authenticity. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

The experience began at the entrance to the winding streets of the city. Attendees walked through Alberobello, meeting townspeople and artisans. You can stop and nibble on freshly baked crusty taralli bread, talk to women making beaded jewelry, and visit small shops selling naturally dyed lace fabrics.

After criss-crossing the city in their finest Dolce & Gabbana clothes, guests made their way to the piazza in the heart of the city.

If you come to Puglia on vacation you don’t see Alberobello like this, it’s authentic, Gabbana proudly said of the location, after describing the year’s work that brought the show to life. .

Also on the guest list were American actors Angela Bassett, Fran Drescher, Kerry Washington and James Marsden, as well as British actor Christian Bale, Kris Jenner, Venus Williams, models Alessandra Ambrosio and Brazilian singer Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Anitta, as well as the Norwegian footballer. Erling Haaland with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

The stars sat front row and watched as the fashion house paid homage to its designer duo’s home country with a collection that was subtle at least by Dolce & Gabbana standards. Gone is the brocade, gems and sequins of previous years. Instead, there was an abundance of lace, lashings of tulle and stunning structure, careful boning and corsetry.

Models wore bread baskets instead of handbags and dresses were adorned with floral patterns and printed with Puglia cityscapes. Most striking, perhaps, were the black-and-white woven conical headdresses, which echoed the city’s trulli rooftops in the background.

Dresses featured in the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2023 show featured prints of Puglia cityscapes. Farah Andrews/The National

We asked the people of Alberobello if they wanted to work with us, to show the real Puglia, said Gabbana. They said yes of course; no one said no.

It’s a rustic experience, Dolce said before the show, adding that it was the most authentic Alta Moda collection to date.

It was clearly a presentation with Italian values ​​at heart. Whether taking part in the show, watching from their balconies or lining the track, the people of Alberobello were integrated into the evening. As the show progressed, more and more townspeople made their way behind the track, carrying instruments and fresh produce, or accompanied by farm animals such as donkeys and goats.

Far from being humble, however, the collection included caped tuxedos, flowing dresses and sultry see-through dresses, worn with thigh-high flats or sandals. There were also metallic flashes of gold and silver that caught the sunlight as it set behind the plaza.

Talk to The NationalMirren, who wore a flowing dress by the Italian brand, reflected on the show enthusiastically, describing the pieces as “magical” and “transformative”, emphasizing the use of structure and corsetry.

After the show ended and the creators bowed out, the star-studded audience made their way through town to a spot at the top of the hill. The likes of Huntington-Whiteley and Ambrosio were seen negotiating the uneven cobbled streets with grace, in towering stilettos and long dresses.

At the after-party, classic Puglian orecchiette pasta was served, and we watched Washington and Williams line up for their own plates of the hearty dish.

A night in the white city

The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria 2023 menswear fashion show in Ostuni, Puglia. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

The following night, all eyes were on the men of the Alta Sartoria show. Located in another town in Puglia, this time the best clothes ventured to Ostuni, better known as the White City.

Chosen for its stunning white and cream backdrop, the hilltop town glowed pink and orange as the show began as the sun set.

In keeping with the city’s color palette, the collection was distinctly neutral in tone, featuring a palette of white, cream, beige and brown, with hits of classic Dolce & Gabbana black and metallic thread throughout.

After a colorful horse show, the models paraded in unique costumes cut from corredo fabric, or bridal kits. A tradition in southern Italy, where mothers began to prepare the kits when they welcomed a baby girl, the corredo consists of tablecloths, nightgowns, sheets and towels in white linen and handcrafted lace, and would be presented to girls at their wedding.

Linen and lace were used to make unique costumes, trouser and shirt sets, outerwear and vests. Originally, the designers intended to incorporate the richly embroidered fabrics into the Alta Moda show, but they changed their minds.

It’s interesting to see typically Italian women working on menswear, Gabbana said of their design decision, with Dolce adding that the models wore pieces of history.

A lace look made from linen from a corredo bridal kit during the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria men’s fashion show in Ostuni, Puglia. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

We also saw corsetry with a ceramic touch, made from 3D plastic pieces designed to reflect Grottaglie ceramics, originally from Ostuni.

It’s very baroque, so it’s very Dolce & Gabbana, Gabbana said.

Green gold from Puglia

A Sicilia pendant necklace in yellow and white gold with spessartine and rhodolite garnets, hessonites, black and colorless diamonds and South Sea pearls, part of the Alta Gioielleria 2023 collection by Dolce & Gabbana. Farah Andrews/The National

Prior to the Alta Moda show was the Alta Gioielleria presentation, held in a centuries-old fort surrounded by 4,000-year-old olive trees.

We spoke to Puglia tour guide and taxi driver Giuseppe Selicato-Pino before the presentation, and he explained the importance of olive trees for Puglia.

There are 58 million Italians in Italy and 60 million olive trees in Puglia, he said. The olive trees are from Puglia.

The Alta Gioielleria collection was presented at Spazio Ulivi Pettolecchia, with an aisle that houses some of the oldest olive trees in Puglia from before Christ, from the Romans or the Turks, Selicato-Pino tells me.

For the collection, the designers were inspired by the olive tree and golden green olive oil. Shades of green are seen everywhere, on paved tourmaline stones that resemble the fruit, and necklaces that end in branches with leaves with large olive-sized stones.

Pieces inspired by the olive tree from the Dolce & Gabannas 2023 Alta Gioielleria collection. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Color is used extensively throughout the collection, with tanzanites, yellow and blue sapphires, diamonds, amethysts, emeralds, peridots, pink tourmalines, spessartines, rhodolite garnets, hessonites and pearls among the precious stones incorporated into the designs.

Each piece tells a story from Italian history, said vogueby Carol Woolton at the event preceding the launch of her latest book Rizzoli, Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria: masterpieces of fine jewelry.

She described how the designers revived Italian craftsmanship and heritage skills for their collection, with everything fatto a mano going through up to 10 pairs of hands to create pieces featuring micro-mosaics and cameos.

The long weekend of haute couture festivities ends on Tuesday evening with an extravagant closing party. But three months before the brand’s 40th anniversary in September, you can’t help but feel the designer duo have more celebrations up their sleeve.

You never know with Domenico, Gabbana joked coyly when asked about his plans for the end of the year. To which Dolce replied: Maybe D&G in space.

And while that might not be a literal direction for the brand, it’s definitely a space to watch.

Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:05 p.m.