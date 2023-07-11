Kim Kardashian Wears Leg Split Princess Dress for Dolce & Gabbana Show





Kim Kardashian had a real fairy tale moment at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Puglia, Italy yesterday. Taking a break from her usual bodycon dresses, Kim wore a purple off-the-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. The reality star looked like a princess with her hair styled half up and half down and wore a necklace with a large jewel pendant as a statement accessory. Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Kim’s appearance on the Dolce & Gabbana show is quite an interesting moment given the drama of her family’s reality series, The Kardashians, portrayed between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian on the mark. Dolce & Gabbana dressed Kourtney for her wedding, and Kourtney accused Kim of trying to use her wedding as a business opportunity, per entertainment tonightbecause Kim did a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana four months after the ceremony. It’s horrible that my sister used my marriage as a business opportunity, Kourtney said in a confessional. She preferred the money to me. That’s why she never really asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or that she thought I didn’t care. I don’t think she would have known what to do if my answer was no. Kim finally apologized to Kourtney on the show, I could tell you a million things that would make sense, and you could tell me a million things that wouldn’t make sense, Kim prefaced. But all of that is irrelevant because it happened, and here we are. There’s nothing else I can say. I understand perfectly. I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy with the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that this experience hurt you. ‘Cause that’s not what I want to do or make you feel that way. And I’m sad that choosing to do that hurts you or hurts our relationship. Kourtney told Kim, thank you for apologizing and acknowledging him. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

