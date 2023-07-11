Explained: why men’s skincare is booming in China

Chinese male pop stars have become key marketing vehicles for beauty brands looking to appeal to not just female fans but also men. So when another scandal erupted last week around a singer who has lucrative contracts with major international brands, it served as a reminder of the risks inherent in such partnerships in a country that sees celebrities get canceled for moral transgressions more easily and dramatically than others.

Prada fashion ambassador Cai Xukun, who also works with beauty players like Givenchy Beauty, Japans Effectim, national skincare giant Proya and national drugstore chain Watsons, has been accused of having pressures a woman to have an abortion. Cai denied any wrongdoing but said he would change his behavior in the future. So far, the brands seem to have stuck with Cai, though content relating to his mentions has reportedly been deleted on some of their official Weibo accounts.

The most popular male celebrities often strike deals with multiple brands in different product categories. Actor Xiao Zhan, for example, has partnered with LOral, YSL Beauty, Nars, and Shiseidos Anessa. What is at stake with such partnerships is market share in China. And in a market where famous young men watch the public from seemingly light-skinned billboards, one category in particular is getting a lot of attention.

The men’s skincare market is touted as a growth driver for beauty players in China. The Foresight Industry Research Institute estimates it was worth 12.5 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) in 2020 and is expected to reach 20.7 billion yuan ($3 billion) in 2026, with a CAGR of over 15% over the period.

This growth is supported by a strong upward trend for sports and exercise. Over the past few years, with the Covid-19 lockdowns, skincare has become more of a priority for both men and women, and since the restrictions were lifted, there has been a strong desire to get in shape and to have fun. As a result, many brands are educating consumers to do pre- or post-exercise skincare routines, focusing on cleansers, acne-fighting products, or products containing an SPF.

Arnold Ma, founder of marketing agency Dao Insights, said Chinese brands are making more efforts to leverage male consumer interests such as sports and esports to create cross-collaborations, which does not seem to [as] common among Western brands.

Chinese brands also tend to be more active in hosting offline events as part of efforts to build community and in response to the social needs of younger generations of consumers. It also creates a social and peer effect, which would benefit the seeding process, which is not [as] neither is common in Western marketing, Ma added.

Local businesses are also taking a more diverse approach to their marketing, focusing on more niche platforms such as streetwear platform Dewu and popular sports website Hupu. My point to a local brand, Mancodes, which initially focused on the former, targeting the post-90s Gen-Z consumer.

Recognizing their desire to have a brighter complexion without the appearance of wearing makeup, Mancodes successfully positioned their star product, Bare Face Cream, which has achieved remarkable success with over two million units sold since its launch, he said.

The promotion strategy includes bundling, combining its featured product with other skincare items. This approach provides consumers with a fast, hassle-free one-stop shopping experience for skincare and cosmetics, while increasing exposure for other product categories and meeting diverse lifestyle needs.

Meanwhile, foreign brands are likely to continue down the celebrity marketing path, even if it seems slightly less risky than local artists. Now that Chinese male athletes have started getting high-profile luxury brand campaigns and ambassadors, it’s probably only a matter of time before they’re exploited by global beauty brands hoping to surf. on the same wave of skincare and sports.

But another way Chinese brands are making marketing more effective is to focus on female consumers with boyfriends, tapping into their buying power and desire to shop for their partners. While these are proven methods for converting customers elsewhere, they work especially well in emerging markets like China.

Brands from all walks of life loosely prioritize the same consumer profile. According to a report by Xiaohongshu released last year, male skincare shoppers on the social commerce platform are overwhelmingly young, with over 70% of them born after the 1990s and living in first or second tier cities. Although it is a less mature segment than women, the proportion of men who spend 1,500 yuan per month on skin care products has already exceeded that of women, the company said.

For a product category like men’s skincare, measuring performance across brands can be difficult, but a well-known list from Qiang 100, a brand ranking company using unspecified metrics, places Biotherm as the best. men’s skin care label in China. This was followed by Nivea, the LOrals Mens Expert line, a brand from Chinese beauty giant Shanghai Jahwa called GF (the very first local men’s skincare brand launched in 1992) and Kiehls.

Other international brands on the list include Mentholatum, Shiseido, Innisfree and Laneige from Korean group Amorepacific and Lab Series. Chinese brands that have made the cut include Aupres, Inoherb, Pechoin, Doctor Li, Herborist, Yu Ni Fang, and Chando.

According to JD.com, the top-selling products currently by the e-commerce majors are Kiehls facial moisturizer, followed by Japanese-branded facial cleansers Freeplus, SK-II and Curel rounding out the top five. Only in eighth place did local brands make their mark with a moisturizer by Yuesai, a brand by TV host and media personality Yue-Sai Kan, followed by an acne serum targeting fading from Home Facial Pro, and a moisturizer from Proya in ninth and tenth place respectively.

However, given the resurgence of rumors in China about Japanese beauty products contaminated with radioactive substances, these rankings could quickly change.

Last month, there was an outcry among some Chinese consumers when news surfaced that Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant wanted to dump mildly radioactive wastewater into the ocean. Although the water has been treated and the international nuclear safety authority has given Japan the green light, this may not be enough to reassure Chinese customers.

SK-II, P&G and Shiseido have all issued statements in China in an attempt to reassure customers about the safety of their Japanese products, but the topic was trending on several social media platforms, with some users saying they didn’t. would dare to buy from Japanese beauty brands anymore.

Nuclear pollution in Japan has definitely weighed on the business of Japanese brands, Ma said.

Many Japanese products have been in demand in China because they were formulated for Asian skin or sensitive skin, unlike Western brands. Young Chinese men and women always prefer a lighter or brighter skin tone due to traditional Chinese beauty standards and the influence of Korean porcelain skin trend, looking for products that can combat uneven skin tone , dilated pores and dull complexion.

Chinese brands are well positioned to seize any potential gap left by Japanese companies. The replacement of foreign brands with local alternatives also contributes to the wave of national pride in the guochao.

A possible competitor is Simpcare, a Guangzhou-based brand that targets sensitive skin. It has recently experienced strong momentum.

[Simpcares] last [hero] The Aurora Black Spruce Mens Skincare Series product released earlier this year made an immediate hit, Dao Insights Ma said, citing Tmall’s sales that surpassed all other national brands listed on the platform in just 30 days after. the exit. Performances at the recent 618 festival took first place in the charts for men’s gift sets and men’s skincare sets, surpassing L’Oral and Kiehls, he added.

Simpcare has also gained popularity because it emphasizes the scientific effectiveness of new products. For example, the company’s Conotoxin firming serum is named after a neurotoxin secreted by a deep-sea mollusk. In its product description, the brand includes a quote from its in-house R&D scientist explaining how the conotoxin peptide can help relax muscles and improve skin elasticity.

Such scientific arguments, while increasingly popular in China, seem to be particularly attractive in the men’s skincare market.

Coty chief executive Sue Nabi said this trend was also evident with the brands of multinational groups in China.

In our consumer studies and even the home visits I made in March, it was very clear that Chinese consumers want skincare products that are first and foremost scientifically backed and dermatologist-approved, he said. she declared. This is a big change from what was happening just two years ago. In some ways, it also leads to some fatigue with this [are] generally referred to as a heritage brand[s].

Some companies are subtly changing their approach to appeal to more men with high-tech language and futuristic touchpoints.

Last year, Unilever launched EB39, a high-end men’s skincare line aimed solely at the Chinese market. The name stands for Energy Buff and refers to the brand’s claim that skin cells renew themselves every 39 days. The premise, presented by a brand ambassador who is a metaverse avatar called Dr. Lisa, is that the company’s R&D is driven by artificial intelligence.