Zara owner boosts sustainability goals as fast fashion feels the heat





Zara owner aims to boost use of recycled fibers

All textile products will use more sustainable fibers by 2030

New targets arrive as EU regulation looms MADRID/LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) – Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) said on Tuesday it would turn to recycling and sustainable agricultural crops to reduce its environmental impact by 2030, as fast fashion retailers face increasing pressure to reduce waste. By the end of the decade, around 40% of the Spanish group’s fibers will come from conventional recycling and 25% from sustainable agricultural crops, chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said, revealing new sustainability goals at the annual meeting. of shareholders in La Coruña, in the north of Spain. . A further 25% will come from “next-generation” materials the group invests in, and the remaining 10% from other sustainable sources, the company said. The new targets come as the European Commission draws up regulations to make clothing retailers pay for the waste they produce, arguing that fast fashion companies ‘encourage customers to buy impulsively and induce them to buy more large quantities of clothing”. Inditex previously had a goal of using cotton, linen, polyester and more sustainable fibers made from wood pulp, but had no overall goal for recycled fibers. Shoppers walk past a Zara clothing store, part of Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo “Moving forward on sustainability is natural for us,” Inditex non-executive chairwoman Marta Ortega said in brief comments to investors at the AGM. She called the new goals a “great challenge”. Inditex has achieved record sales, margins and profits since Ortega, the heir to the family business, took over as chairman in April 2022. Its shares are up 38% this year. Inditex shows no signs of slowing production. The company put 621,244 tons of clothing on the market last year, according to its 2022 annual report, 10% more than in 2021. “Over the long term, we expect Inditex to move towards a circular model for fashion, the pace of which will be measured by customer demand and regulation,” Adam Gofton, portfolio manager at Mackenzie Investments told Reuters. Toronto, which owns shares of Inditex. “Inditex’s size leaves the company well placed to respond to regulatory pressure (the size means any additional fixed costs can be spread over a larger number of units),” he added. Reporting by Corina Pons and David Latona in Madrid and Helen Reid in London; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Mark Potter and Sharon Singleton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. London-based journalist covering the European retail sector through a global lens. Focusing on companies such as Adidas, H&M, Ikea and Inditex and analyzing corporate strategy, consumer trends and regulatory changes, Helen also covers major supermarket groups such as Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Casino. She has a particular interest in sustainable development…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/fast-fashion-giant-inditex-unveils-new-sustainability-targets-2023-07-11/

