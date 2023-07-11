Margot Robbies is on an amazing mission to dress exactly like Barbie and the dolls that inspired her





Her first outfit was reminiscent of a kind of old Hollywood glamour, says Kristian Volsing, curator at the recently reopened Young V&A in London. The Barbie Toy Museums exhibit that Volsing expects to attract museum visitors this summer through the film includes a 1960 version of this original doll. Over decades of development, Barbie’s wardrobe has expanded to more realistically reflect what women wore and truly coveted in their life-size wardrobes. The first Barbie was a teenage model and her next role in 1960 was as a fashion designer, wearing a red two-piece skirt, jacket and bow-tie blouse, reflecting the fashion of the time , explains Volsing, who says the character has always been on the cutting edge of fashion. As new icons inspired audiences, Barbies also changed their look. In 1962, she had her first dramatic haircut, in a brunette bubble cut with clothes inspired by the wardrobe of Jackie Onassis, Volsing says. She also became a fashion editor in 1965. The 1970s brought one of its most famous incarnations to Malibu Barbie, with long blonde hair, tanned skin and a general California vibe. The outfits Robbie has pulled for inspiration are all from the 1990s or earlier, it’s the retro Barbie that’s officially back in fashion (and literally in Vogue, as Robbie dresses like her character on the cover of American Vogues). Ever since the first images of costume designer Jacqueline Durrans were released a year ago, fashion and beauty brands have been enthusiastically offering the merchandise to achieve this movie’s look. An all-pink takeover of Selfridges in London begins next week and there are even limited-edition Barbie pink Crocs to buy. Barbie is really about fashion because you play with her by dressing her up, Durran told Vogue. Clothes are her form of expression. In 1999, Barbie herself became a trend forecaster. Could she ever have predicted that in 2023, a real woman could inspire other real women to dress like her?

