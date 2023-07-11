Luxury Vegan Menswear Market Size with Healthy CAGR





Luxury vegan menswear market Market analysis and overview of the global luxury vegan menswear market

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Luxury Vegan Menswear Market was valued at USD 23.31 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 73.30 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the report of market curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, price analysis, production, consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

The growing popularity of vegan accessories and clothing made from cruelty-free sources has contributed to greater social acceptance of these products. According to Vegan Society analysis, it was predicted that there were around 600,000 vegans in the UK in 2018, and this number has gradually doubled every year since 2014. The e-commerce segment is expected to see growth the fastest. distribution channel segment due to increasing digitalization and rapid growth of e-commerce and, especially, among the younger generation and millennials during the forecast period. Access to full reports@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-vegan-mens-fashion-market Browse trend reports by DBMR

