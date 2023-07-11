Princess Beatrice opts for an original Chloe 1830 midi dress at the Twenty Two Hotel with Edoardo





She is often spotted at social events in London. And Monday was no exception for Princess Beatrice, who attended a high profile dinner at The Twenty Two Hotel in Grovesnor Square with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal, 34, looked typically elegant in a quirky dress from French luxury fashion Chlo. The ruffled silk dress, which cost 1830, featured incredible silk details and a colorful pattern. She paired the standout number with a simple pair of brown flats with a black toe, while Edo opted for a simple white open-neck shirt, blue chinos and white sneakers. Princess Beatrice attended a high profile dinner at The Twenty Two hotel in Grovesnor Square with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal, 34, looked typically elegant in a quirky dress by French luxury fashion Chlo Known for her love of nights on the town, Beatrice – who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – literally let her hair down, arriving with her hair up and leaving later with her hair long and loose. Showing off her natural beauty, Beatrice opted for simple makeup with a black eye and a pale lip. The royal couple joined a host of stars at the dinner hosted by hotel owner Jamie Reuben. Also present were Tony Blair, Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom as well as Nicky Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Idris and Sabrina Elba and James Corden. Beatrice’s good friend Ellie Goulding joined her at the event, standing together with husband Caspar Jopling after she was spotted without her engagement ring. The ruffled silk dress, which cost 1830, featured incredible silk detailing and a colorful pattern She paired the standout number with a simple pair of brown flats with a black toe, while Edo opted for a simple white open-neck shirt, blue chinos and white sneakers. The evening comes as Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, describes her and her sister Eugenie as “great working mothers”. The Duchess of York, 63, spoke on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarahwhere she discussed work-life balance after the Covid-19 pandemic. She said Beatrice – who shares daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – and Eugenie, 33, who shares sons August and Ernie with husband Jack Brooksbank – work “very, very hard” and that she is “very proud of them”. Known for her love of nights on the town, Beatrice – who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – literally let her hair down, arriving with it tied up and later leaving with it long and loose (pictured ) The royal couple joined a myriad of stars at the dinner hosted by hotel owner Jamie Reuben The evening comes as Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, describes her and her sister Eugenie as “excellent working mothers”. Fergie added that the sisters are “huge advocates” for charity and a “great representation of the late Queen’s values”. “They’re both working moms, my daughters are amazing,” she explained. “It’s both private and public, it’s not about working or not working. They work very, very hard in private and in public,” she added. The mother-of-two said the couple had an “amazing” work-life balance. “I’m so proud of them, they are great mothers,” she added.

