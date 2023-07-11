Source Fashion to Demonstrate “World’s First” Polyester Textile Recycling Technology





Credit: Source Mode. Source Fashion, taking place July 16-18 at London’s Olympia, will feature Project Re:claim, a commercial-scale post-consumer polyester recycling plant, allegedly the first of its kind, which has been developed in part of a joint venture between corporate wear specialists Project Plan B and Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL), the charity’s trading arm. Visitors to Source Fashion will be able to discover how polyester textiles have been successfully recycled into raw material during a live seminar on the new technology on Monday, July 17 by Charlene Bent, Marketing Manager and Mabonne Frost, Head of Sustainability at SATCoL who will be discussing its possibilities and its revolutionary impact on the fashion industry. Project Plan B has developed the exclusive polyester recycling system based on the recycling of plastic bottles. Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) will install the machine at its Kettering-based processing center in September, which already sorts and processes around 65,000 tonnes of donated textiles each year. Suzanne Ellingham, Sourcing Director at Source Fashion, says: The fashion industry is increasingly embracing second-life, reuse, recycling and circular economy practices, but polyester recycling remains the one of the biggest challenges of recycling post-consumer clothing. We are very pleased to provide SATCoL with a global platform at Source Fashion to launch the revolutionary Project Re:claims technology. The new plant will recycle around 2,500 tonnes in the first year, increasing to 5,000 tonnes in the second year, and aims to recycle polyester that has reached the end of its life. The technology creates polyester pellets and successfully produced the first yarn from them. Mabonne Frost, Head of Environment and Sustainability at SATCoL says: Last year, SATCoL enabled the reuse and recycling of over 250 million products, but there are always items that are too damaged and that we cannot resell and these are often polyester garments. Thanks to this new technology, we can give new life to these garments. So when your favorite sweater wears out, we take it and turn it into polyester pellets, ready to be re-made into a new sweater. It’s the future of fashion. SATCoL already has the UK’s only automated textile sorting facility, Fibersort. Based in the purpose-built charity processing center in Kettering, Fibersort automatically identifies and sorts used textiles by fiber type and is the first step in textile-to-textile recycling. SATCoL describes the technology as the next step towards its ambition to create the UK’s first fiber farm, with the aim of massively expanding textile-to-textile recycling of all types of materials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/source-fashion-to-showcase-world-first-commercial-scale-polyester-textile-recycling-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos