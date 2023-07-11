Shania Twain stuns in a Paisley mini dress and Go-Go boots





"The rain didn't stop Woodstock in 1969 and on the same site over 50 years later it hasn't stopped us either! Thank you to everyone who waited out the storm to celebrate with me – what a beautiful crowd I had to rock Paisley with 60s inspired platform boots for this historic location – what a blast from the past!" the queen of country pop wrote on Instagram. Her photo carousel shows her wearing a pink and orange rhinestone dress, tied at the hip making it, in typical Shania fashion, ultra-short. She teamed her dress with 60s-inspired white platform boots and a collection of chunky rings, bracelets and necklaces. Fans were obsessed with her boots, commenting, "I literally NEEDED these boots" and "Oh my god these boots are to die for". Although we don't know exactly where Shania is from, you can score a very similar pair on Amazon for a low price here. Other fans shouted her praises from the rooftops, hailing another great performance and style on stage. They said: "Waiting in the pouring rain to see you was the best decision ever!! Thanks for coming"

“Allow women to be free and fearless!!”

“You just don’t age!”

"The concert was EVERYTHING! I can't wait to see you again" Shania's outfit was the perfect choice for her concert at the historic venue, and fans obviously agree.

