Fashion
Fashion just got a whole lot easier on your wallet thanks to Prime Day
If you cool off complete your wardrobe by buying on Amazon Prime Day, your guide is here. We collected the best fashion deals you can hang July 11-12 which will spruce up your wardrobe and save you a few bucks.
30-day trial for Prime
Shop a pair of diamond earrings for 35% off or check out the discounts on the latest band t-shirts from Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead and Fleetwood Mac. Brands range from Michael Kors and Tory Burch to Ray-Ban and Dr. Martens, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there’s something for everyone.
Register for free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to start shopping for these amazing deals.
The best Prime Day fashion deals
Adidas Originals Men’s Gazelle Trainers
It was the escape shoe everyone had to own earlier this year, so much so that it seemed like everyone owned a pair. But that’s partly because they’re so universal that they go with just about anything you already own. You can now buy them at a reduced price! Shop Adidas Originals Mens Gazelle Trainers From $79.96
More Prime Day Shoe Deals
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
If you’re traveling or just heading to the gym, grab a Herschel Novel Duffel Bag for $62. It’s 100% polyester making it easy to clean and features a zipper closure, two different strap lengths and a side pocket for easy access or last minute items to pack. Buy Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
$100 $62
More Prime Day Shoe Deals
Round Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
If you’ve been waiting for a new pair of diamond earrings, now might be a good time to buy them. These round cut diamond stud earrings are now 35% off, saving you a few hundred dollars. They come with a certification of authenticity from the Independent Gemological Lab and, according to Amazon, all diamond suppliers follow Kimberly’s process to ensure their diamonds are conflict-free. Shop Diamond Stud Earrings starting at $237.10
More Prime Day jewelry deals
Bulova Men’s 6-Hand Quartz Chronograph Watch
From the Marine Star collection, Bulovas 6 hand quartz chronograph watch is now 60% off and features a sporty nautical design that celebrates the brand’s heritage. Three sub-dials fill the lower portion of the face, which is set in deep satin blue and red detailing. This watch is perfect for those inspired by the sea and is backed by a three-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Buy Bulovas Marine Star Watch for
$450 $179.99
More Prime Day Men’s Watch Deals
Bulova Women’s Mother of Pearl Watch
Inspired by the swimwear collections of Mara Hoffman, Schiaparelli and Arturo Obegero, the Bulova Women’s Watch features a mother-of-pearl dial, transforming this piece from a traditional watch into something more delicate. It also features 16 hand-set diamond inlays on the dial and case, and can withstand 30m of water immersion. Like most Bulova watches, it comes with a three-year limited warranty. Buy Bulovas Mother of Pearl Watch for
$550.00 $239.99
More Prime Day Women’s Watch Deals
Y2K Shield Sunglasses
Collections like the Blumarines Resort 2023 show have allowed Y2K trends to thrive. Although designer Nicola Brognano found himself toning down the bling, as he noted during a showroom date with Vogue, one accessory shone through shield sunglasses. Replicate the trend with these rimless Y2K sunglasses, which are now 29% off and available in various colors including black, pink, blue and the hottest color right now, Barbie pink! Buy Y2K Shield sunglasses for
$17.99 $14.99
More deals on Prime Day sunglasses
Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
One of the things that makes Prada so successful is its ugly-chic style. At their core, however, each collection consists of easily repeatable comfortable staples at a much lower price. This Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dressfor example, is inexpensive, comfortable and mimics the muted gray tones of the Pradas S/S 23 collection. Shop The Short Sleeve Maxi Dress From $20.18
More Prime Day Dress Deals
Stacy Adams Men’s Santos Boots
Every man should own a dress boot. It’s the difference between looking pretty average and making a remarkable impression. Steve Lacy was not voted our most stylish musician of 2023 by wearing oxfords for her appearances on the red carpet! Check out these Stacey Adams Santos boots, perfect for business casual or black tie and made from 100% goatskin leather. Buy Stacy Adams Stantons Boot from $63.10
More Prime Day starter deals
Wrangler George slim fit straight leg jeans
Western clothing is back! Popularized by shows like The last of usand spring/summer collections from Ralph Lauren and Cult Gaia, western wear is on the rise, making it the perfect time to snag it Wrangler Cowboy Slim Fit Jeans. Unlike the classic styling of all Wrangler products, these feature embellishments designed by George Straight himself and feature downcast stitching that can stand up to wear over time. Shop Wrangler Slim Fit Jeans starting at $39.00
More Prime Day Denim Deals
Grateful Dead 30th Anniversary Tee
They’re the band that will never die, in part because their merchandise has kept them alive and relevant for generations. In addition to music and all their other products, the Grateful Dead t-shirt is a classic that still feels modern on the backs of music lovers and non-music lovers alike. Whether you’re a tie-die fan or not, this tee is a classic that should be in every closet. Buy Grateful Dead T-shirt for
$30.95 $22.95
More Prime Day Band t-shirt deals
Gildan Adult Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt
You can’t go wrong with a white t-shirt. It is the basis for a perfect fit and can be universally styled in many ways. Wear it as a one-button undergarment to avoid sweat marks and stains, or buy it oversized and pair it with some great jeans. Either way, it’s a staple you’ll want to stock up on. Buy a set of Gildan heavyweight cotton t-shirts for adults from $7
More Men’s Prime Day Deals
