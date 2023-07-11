Fast fashion retailers are introducing higher margin brands into their assortments





Fast fashion retailers, known for their affordable prices, are branching out by adding more expensive third-party brands to their product line.

H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said late last month that the company plans to sell more third-party brands online and in stores. Online fast fashion company Shein recently lured high-end brands Paul Smith and Stuart Weitzman to sell products on its website as part of its broader third market strategy. Zara, on the other hand, has chosen to collaborate with third-party brands like the cobbler clark and South Korean brand Ader’s error for more expensive exclusive products.

In an effort to challenge the e-commerce giants, fast fashion companies are beginning to emulate the market’s business model. By selling more brands and higher-margin products, fast-fashion brands not only gain new customers, but also improve their image. For third-party brands, partnering with fast fashion brands gives them exposure to a wider audience outdoors. Fast fashion brands have faced competition from e-commerce giants like Amazon for years, said Sky Canaves, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence. Amazon apparel and accessories sales will reach $69.72 billion in 2023, accounting for 32.6% of total U.S. retail e-commerce sales, according to Insider Intelligence’s June forecast. in the category. Amazon’s share of the category is only expected to increase if fast fashion brands have a rebuttal. Fast fashion has always been very competitive, and e-commerce has made it even more so, she said. In the long run, all of these fast fashion players will want to diversify and improve their offerings and simply jump into higher margin businesses. Fast fashion brands can benefit from adding products that already complement their existing product line or, in the case of Zara, benefit from sharing resources and ideas with another brand. Unlike the H&M and Sheins approach, Zara focuses on limited-edition collaborations. For his recent collaboration with Clarks, the leather ankle boot the product sells for the full price of $219. Adding third-party brands to its website is essential for H&M to achieve its goal of doubling sales by 2030. H&M has already 70 external brands available on its platform in six markets. Products from brands such as Adidas and New Balance are already available for purchase in select stores and websites belonging to the H&M group. The company said last month that it plans to expand its go-to-market strategy, which was originally launched last year. This has been very well received by customers who also complement the H&M assortment with other brands, Helmersson told Reuters. Now we have to make sure that we have the right kind of backbone, for example the right logistics, to guarantee truly profitable growth. H&M net sales in the second quarter increased by 6% at 57.6 billion crowns or 5.36 billion dollars at that time. Meanwhile, Zara’s in-store and online sales in its latest quarter rose 13% to 7.6 billion euros or more than $8 billion. Lee Whitaker, senior director at consulting firm Parker Avery, said brands can also get relevant consumer data from their third-party brand partners. This data could help fast fashion brands get a feel for emerging trends and inform their future merchandising strategy. For third-party brands, he said they can benefit from fast fashion brands’ large consumer base. Much will depend on how the deal is negotiated or drafted, but it often involves sharing sales data from side to side, he said. Whitaker added that, for third-party brands, joining fast fashion platforms could give them access to that group of customers they simply haven’t been able to penetrate. Despite some of the potential benefits, a big challenge for some of these fast fashion brands is convincing more brands to join their platform. Fast-fashion brands have been under scrutiny for years for their labor practices and environmental impact, said Gabriella Santaniello, brand expert and founder of A Line Partners. Shein offers benefits to brands that qualify to sell on its platform. Shein donates third-party brands free advertising and zero commission for their first three months on the platform, according to reports from The Wall Street Journals. To be eligible, brands must have $2 million in sales on Amazon. There’s a lot of stuff coming out on social media whether it’s true or not, and I think that’s distressing a lot of these fast fashion retailers, Santaniello said. It’s a way for them to get away from it.

