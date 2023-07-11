Melissa Gorga plans to wear Ariana Madix’s post-Scandoval dress in Envy





Lately, she dresses up for revenge. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga gave Page Six an exclusive tour of her boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, for our new video series and dropped some details about a particular look in her boutique that Bravo fans will recognize. Want to hear a funny story? Gorga, 44, teased before discussing the green and pink dress ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix wore in Mexico shortly after learning her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her for months with BFF Raquel Leviss. The boutique owner said her store received the dress two weeks before Madix, 38, was seen wearing it for a destination wedding and the mother-of-three fell in love with it instantly. Fans quickly bought all the versions of the pink and green dress Ariana Madix wore after Scandoval in Mexico at Melissa Gorga’s Envy store. instagram Page Six caught up with Melissa Gorga at her New Jersey store, Envy, for a tour. We sold that dress as soon as she wore it,” Gorga told us. That shouldn’t come as a surprise as fans of Madix, 38, have been eager to support the former bartender, not only by buying him Something About Her products, but also by backing not one but potentially two more TV appearances. -reality in the future. While the reality star tells us her plans for the Madix-approved dress are to potentially wear it on vacation in Italy this summer, something tells us she might also need the revenge look for August when the Cameras will resume for the next season of “RHONJ.” She revealed that she plans to wear the Madix-approved dress this summer after keeping the last size to herself. For more Page Six style… Gorga released his own sleazy merch amid his feud with his sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and told us thousands were sold on day one. instagram Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga will reunite with Teresa and her husband, Louis Luie Ruleas after an ever tense year between the siblings. In fact, Gorga released her own themed merchandise after the intense season 13 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where she squared off against her step-sister, Teresa Giudice. This shaded sweatshirt also became a fan favorite for viewers, as thousands sold out in twenty-four hours, Gorga revealed to Page Six. In the meantime, however, Gorga is proud of the strong woman Ariana Madix has proven to be following the scandal news, we’re sure the SURver is relying on the public’s support to help her. to film the upcoming season alongside Tom. Sandoval.

