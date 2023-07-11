World’s sexiest woman Ashley Graham shows off her curves in a figure-hugging dress as she shows off her Barbie lookalike doll

ASHLEY Graham showed off her famous curves in a figure-hugging dress as she reveals her Barbie lookalike doll to fans.

The model recently showed off her figure at the Barbie movie premiere, although she ended up suffering from a wardrobe malfunction before the pink carpet.

5 Ashley showed off her custom Barbie doll Credit: Instagram/hgtv

5 She spoke about creating the lookalike in 2016 Credit: Instagram/hgtv

5 Ashley showed off her curves in a colorful long sleeve bodycon dress Credit: Instagram/hgtv

Now Ashley, 35, has flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress for a new HGTV music video.

The Nebraska native showed off her Barbie lookalike doll in the video, which originally premiered in 2016.

The mother-of-two wore a colorful long-sleeved bodycon dress, paired with a beige fuzzy hat.

Ashley flaunted full glam makeup and wore her long black hair styled in big, loose curls.

She was holding the official Ashley Graham Barbie, which featured a wider hip structure and belly pooch to simulate the model.

The TV star told the cameras: “I never imagined that I would have a Barbie made in my image when I was a little girl. Never, never, never.

“I never even thought that Barbie would be able to be different than she was.

“So the fact that Mattel has done such a great job creating all the different types of Barbies that are made in so many different likenesses just goes to show that any little girl can look up and say ‘oh, I can be so does she “.” she exclaimed.

Ashley then joked that she and her Barbie doll could talk telepathically, as she pretended to have a conversation with miniature Ashley.

The Sports Illustrated model continued, “She was created in 2016. I have to go to Mattel headquarters and choose her hair, the shape of her eyes, her lips, her nose.

“She even has wider hips than the Barbie OG and she has a little less belly fat. We discussed the whole outfit. We took her on one of the red carpets I did.

“I love her, I adore her, and she actually lives in my office. And she also has a little Glamor of the Year award,” she laughed.

CABINET MALFUNCTION

Earlier this week, Ashley showed off her curves again in a black sheer dress at the Barbie movie premiere.

The model wowed in the polka dot tulle dress at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday – but admitted to suffering from what she called an awkward AF wardrobe malfunction.

Ashley – who was crowned sexiest woman alive by Maxim – wore a strapless dress with a fishtail skirt and a ruffled bodice.

The Sports Illustrated model paired the form-fitting garment with a pair of chunky black heels.

While the mother-of-three looked stunning in her eye-catching outfit, she admitted she could barely sit in it.

Ashley shared a video of herself lying awkwardly in the back seat of a car on her way to the premiere.

She said, “I’m on my way to the Barbie premiere and it’s awkward AF because I can’t move.”

The model added, gritting her teeth, “I’m glued, I’m sewn”, before declaring: “But I’m beautiful!”

Ashley then shared a clip from inside the movie theater of herself eating a Snickers chocolate bar.

“Snickers cinema is the way, the truth and the light,” she said between bites.

THINNER ASHLEY?

While Ashley still enjoys a guilty pleasure from time to time, fans have taken notice of the star’s recent weight loss.

After rising to fame as a plus-size model, some followers couldn’t help but notice her slimmed down figure in a recent Instagram video.

In a clip shared last month, Ashley walked down a hotel hallway while DJ Belite’s song All Eyes on Me played.

The model wore a shimmering sheer dress that showed off her figure.

Under the dress, she wore a black low-cut bra and cropped stockings.

She matched the outfit with several accessories, including a small black handbag, dangling earrings and silver heels.

One fan asked, “Has anyone noticed Ashley getting more trimmer???”

Another responded to the comment: “Yeah, she’s getting smaller with every post.”

