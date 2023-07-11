Get Kate Middleton’s McQueen Butterfly Dress For Less For Prime Day





Let’s face it – Kate Middleton has a really impeccable style (for example, her stylish wimbledon sunglasses), but sadly, we’re not always on the hunt for a dress that costs thousands of dollars if we want to recreate one of her fabulous looks. Luckily, the Princess is one of the world’s biggest sources of fashion inspiration, so there’s plenty of dupes to choose from if you want to dress like Kate for less – and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there’s plenty of looks we’re buying while they’re still available and on sale. (Image credit: Getty Images) Much like Kate’s preppy look at Wimbledon, we also have a look at her Wimbledon 2016 dress – a McQueen dress with jeweled accents and butterfly prints, which is a far cry from the usually conservative colors and prints that the princess door. This dress has been on our mind since we saw it in 2016, and luckily we found some similar ones Amazon dupes that are on sale. When Kate wore the sleek look to Wimbledon in 2016, she teamed the McQueen dress with a stunning silver watch, as well as a simple square clutch. She also donned simple dangling gold earrings to accessorize the outfit and, Kate-style, parted her brunette locks deep to the side, letting them hang over her shoulder. Although butterflies tend to be a fashion motif widely associated with children’s clothing, Kate Middleton certainly made the case for the whimsical print – and the trend is still going strong even seven years later. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we’re picking up those floral and butterfly print dresses ASAP so we can live out our dreams of Princess Kate at Wimbledon for Summer 2023.

