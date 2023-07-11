A white t-shirt remains a wardrobe staple. Here’s why | GQ India





Simple and versatile, the white t-shirt has been a staple on every guy’s cool mood board where moody images of James Dean in a white t-shirt holding a cigarette or the nonchalant airport look of Varun Dhawans of a white crew-neck t-shirt with a pair of ripped jeans are saved as references. Recently though, if you haven’t already answered a yes, chief to every question you’re asked after watching the new season of the bear, the only thing you would have probably noticed is the return of Carmine Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his white T-shirt. Between the frenzy and the chaos in the kitchen, the only piece of clothing that acts as an anchor of calm in the show, amidst the chaos, is the white T-shirt. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. It’s not the first time that a white t-shirt has been considered the holy grail of the male wardrobe. Historically speaking, the popularity of white T-shirts dates back to the early 20th century when the US military used them as part of their uniform. In pop culture however, it has become a coveted fashion piece in menswear when Marlon Brando and James Dean breathe fresh air into masculinity in A tram called Désir (1951) and rebel without a cause (1955), respectively. A few decades later, a boring white t-shirt paired with a pair of jeans remains a constant uniform for many who are puzzled when it comes to choosing outfits that look good together. What’s appealing about this famous piece of clothing is the fact that it can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood, whether you’re gen z, millennial or boomer. Recently on the runway, Dsquared2 channeled some rebellious energy for the menswear fall 2023 show with a plain white crew neck t-shirt thrown under a leather jacket, while we saw a moment of quiet luxury at the menswear spring 2023 collection by Zegnas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/content/heres-why-a-white-t-shirt-continues-to-remain-a-wardrobe-staple The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

