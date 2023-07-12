Western fashion brings the community together | Local News

SHERIDAN With the start of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, tourists and locals alike are stepping out in cowboy hats and boots to celebrate and engage. As western fashion continues to evolve with increased interest, local western clothing store owners reflect on what makes western fashion and how its popularity brings the community together, if only for a week a week. year.
Born and raised in Wyoming, Rockie Sadler started Wyld n Pretty as a hobby in 2018. Sadler’s local interest in modern Western fashion propelled her hobby into a career with a brick-and-mortar showcase. Sadler said she was drawn to Western fashion because of how it always came naturally to her.
I never felt like I intentionally dressed in westerns, that’s just what I sailed towards because that’s how I was raised, Sadler said. It’s what my parents and grandparents and several generations before us wore, so it’s fun to try it out now, especially with the new designs and new ways people wear westerns. Even people who are not from this background really embrace the style that western heritage has to offer.
Jesse Smith, owner of Western Grace, said she has a soft spot for Western fashion for similar reasons. Growing up, Smith always had an interest in Western fashion, but found that mass production did not offer what she was looking for in high-quality Western clothing that paid homage to tradition while remaining practical for women. casual clothes these days. Smith opened her storefront with a mission to make the high-quality Western clothing she was looking for herself.
I’ve always loved dressing with a hint of western and growing up, not until me, but there wasn’t this online shopping mecca, Smith said. Back then, you could stumble upon something of really good quality and the price usually reflected that. I feel like today you could have something and [even if] it’s a designer brand, it could still be sewn in China and fall apart horribly in two weeks.
Quality is an important aspect of Western fashion, Sadler said, given that many of its wearers spend their days toiling on farms, ranches and fairgrounds. The level of quality required to create a garment that will survive years of wear is difficult to replicate with mass production, Sadler said.
I will always consider my grandpa’s hat to be the coolest hat. We now distress hats to look like this, but there’s nothing you can recreate that will ever override what happens naturally, Sadler said. Something that was naturally worn like that by a rancher or a farmer or a rider or someone who lived that lifestyle, you can’t replace it no matter how hard you try, but we all appreciate it and I like others to like him.
Western fashion means a lot more to those who wear it than just aesthetics, Smith said. Traditional and modern versions of Western clothing represent decades of heritage and a way of life that remains close to the Sheridan community. The culture and background surrounding Western fashion make it a personal experience for many people.
I think most people who work in western industry take great pride in their appearance. Say you’re going out for branding, most of your cowboys and cowgirls are going to show up in one of their best saddles, making sure they’ve got their nice stirrups for the day and that they have their good head and fancy bit, Smith said. It’s fun to be proud of what you’re doing and most of these saddles that will come up won’t cost anything from $3000 to $5000 To wear an ill-fitting $59 shirt to something like that, or to going to an event where they are competing is just not comparable to what the rest of their gear and their horse says about them.
Sadler echoed that sentiment, adding that the personal aspects of Western fashion have made foreigners fearful of participating in it, but it’s important to embrace the changes that come with the popularization of Western fashion in general over the past few years. years, but also during Sheridan WYO Rodeo week. .
When western dressing became a trend about four years ago, I think those of us who are native to that style were a bit surprised because [we] want it to be portrayed in a really authentic way, Sadler said. As time goes by and it becomes more and more popular, it’s interesting to see how the creatives have taken to it. There are some really cool styles and people really embrace the western. You have to embrace it and just enjoy the fact that other people are enjoying it the same way we have for decades.
With the second week of July every year, a flood of cowboys, tourists and locals who otherwise don’t embrace western fashion on a daily basis, adopt the style to celebrate and join in the festivities. Smith said Western fashion contributes to the overall Sheridan WYO rodeo experience by connecting everyone through a shared nod to rodeo culture.
It’s great to see people really taking over [during rodeo week] because I’ve always admired western fashion and wish it was more of an everyday way of life for most people,” Smith said. It’s cool to see this camaraderie. Everyone comes together like family, that’s how I feel, and even if they’re not a part of it, they want to be a part of it, and they enjoy everything about rodeo, whether it’s the cattle or riders, whoever is involved.
When constructing a quintessential western rodeo outfit, Smith said basic pieces include custom cowboy hats, belt buckles, beaded snap shirts and a good pair of boots. Sadler said a hat and a good pair of boots are all you need to have the makings of a Western outfit that can be endlessly personalized.
Even if not everyone wears Western fashion, everyone here at least understands it and has put their own spin on it at this point, Sadler said. It’s that time of year that everyone looks forward to and it keeps changing, but I think embracing that change and representing our roots as we continue to educate people on what fashion really looks like and the Western way of life is an important job for those of us who have lived it as long as we have.