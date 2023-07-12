PADUCAH Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High school students will have A dress code policy change when they return for the new school year.The municipality made the announcement on It is Facebook page Monday.

THE The biggest change, according to Paducah Middle School principal Geco Ross, is how long students are allowed to wear their shorts.Under the old policy, girl’s shorts had to be knee length or longer.This rule doesn’t apply to boys.Ross saidschools now have a“rule of thumb” thatapplies to all students. Jhat means when students hold their arms outtheirsides, they should have no visible skin between their thumb area and their armpit. The rule applies to all students, regardless of gender.

“The rule of thumb allows the majority of our students to wear taller, more athletic shorts,” Ross said.

Ross also said that students would be allowed to have holes in their pants, but not in the area included in the “rule of thumb”.He said underwear can’t be shown if their pants sag, and students’ cleavage and midriffs should also be covered. Ross saidthe district made the switch, in part, becausee students, especially girls, had trouble finding longer shorts or clothes that worked with the previous policy.

The rest of the dress code policy remains the same as last year.

Except for religious or medical reasons, students may not wear head coverings such as balaclavas, hats and bandanas. Also, pajama wear, blankets, and decals with vulgar language are not acceptable. Students may not wear leggings, yoga pants, biker shorts, or tights unless paired with a skirt, dress, or tunic at least mid-thigh length.

Ross said the ultimate goal of the dress code change was to prepare students for the real world.

“We think certain things are appropriate when you go out in public,” Ross said. “We are a training ground for our students, and I try to prepare them for the world of work and show them that there is a time and a place for everything.”

Ross saidstudents will not be allowed to call their parents to change clothes. It is a policy change. Ross saidstudents waste too much instructional time waiting for parents to bring a change of clothes to school.Instead, students who violate the dress code will be sent at Tornado STAR/family resource Center on the campus change to sweatpants, t-shirts or blousesprovided by the school, then they return to class.

“The goal of the resource center is to conserve as much instruction time as possible,” Ross said. “It’s a deterrent for our students to refrain from coming and wasting our instruction time calling home and waiting to change clothes.”



Ross said the policy also aims to minimizeEliminate distractions and encourage a more focused approach to learning by ensuring students are dressed appropriately.

“There are so many things that can be a distraction, so trying to remove anything that can become a hindrance to a student’s ability to concentrate and attend the teaching would become a distraction,” he said. he declares.

Ross said everything in the classroom can become a distraction, but clothes become the main distraction, especially graphic t-shirts and torn or cut clothes.

“Right now, graphic tees are trending, but some of the content is inappropriate for the school setting,” Ross said. “It becomes a distraction and not suitable for school, so I want to advise everyone to be mistaken on the side of caution and know that we are just trying to get school.

The dress code change isn’t the only change happening at Paducah Middle School. Paducah Public Schools has decided to extend the school day For all schools in the area. The new change will provide additional school time for students to enroll in college preparatory classes and to take part in extracurricular activities such as marching band, choir and orchestra.School will start five minutes earlier at 7:10 a.m. The school day will end at 2:40 p.m., 25 minutes earlier than last year.

“We went to the maximum minutes allowed for college,” Ross said. “We knew there were certain academic areas we needed to address, so we maximized our minutes, as our academic progress requires us to have students here to give them the instruction they need.”

India Broadya recent graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School,said shelove the new dress code. She says trying to find clothes to stay compliance with the old dress code was a nightmare. Broady said the dress code seemed to cater to one type of person and the students didn’t all have the same body type.

“I would say it was a tough experience, especially in college. I have a curvier frame than most girls, so it was hard for me to wear most things,” Broady said.

