Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton: just another designer hype?

After his inaugural collection as creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, expectations remain high for Pharrell Williams as the fashion community waits for what’s next.



Last February, the heritage French fashion house Louis Vuitton announced their decision to name famed producer and rapper Pharrell Williams as their new creative director for its menswear offering. The position had been vacant since the death of the beloved designer and White founder Virgil Abloh in November 2021, and has been the subject of near-constant speculation.

However, when Williams’ appointment was announced, many were surprised and it quickly became the subject of fierce debate online. There were those who chastised the choice, saying the role should have been filled by a promising young designer with more fashion experience. Others expressed their enthusiasm, citing not only Williams’ innovative personal style, but also her previous creative experience as a collaborator for several other fashion brands, including Adidas, Chanel, Moncler, Uniqloand even Louis Vuitton in 2008.

Following the announcement, Williams acknowledged the backlash his nomination has garnered in a statement saying, Kings reigns over the posts, don’t they? I am not that. What I am is a student, and I accepted this appointment, saying, you know, I will continue to be me. I will continue to learn and with each collection you will see me sharing my learnings with the world.

These debates and discussions finally came to a head when Williams presented his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton on June 20.e during Paris Men’s Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. Held on the historic Pont Neuf bridge, which had been covered in gold and illuminated with stadium-style panels of lights for the occasion, the show started making headlines even before the first looks hit the runway. With a guest list including Beyonc, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and more, the event quickly ignited social media and became one of the most star-studded shows around. of recent history. .

Despite the myriad of famous heavyweights lining the front row, the collection itself easily stood out. Consisting of 73 looks in total, it was undoubtedly imbued with Williams’ unique and effortless personal style. This could be seen on several pieces, including leather coats printed with impressionist paint, in short and long variations, with the text The Louis Vuitton Lovers Presents, sporting a muted green font on the front similar to that used on the American paper money. Likewise, there were many examples of reinvented suits, with oversized bead-encrusted trousers, pleated knee-length skirts and cropped tweed blazers.

The collection also saw Williams transform long-established Louis Vuitton house codes for the modern era. Perhaps the most notable of these was the checkerboard print, which is, traditionally, the light and dark brown plaid pattern that typically adorns many leather goods labels.

For her inaugural show, Williams made the Checkerboard print the focal point and even teamed up with American pixel artist known as ET to create an updated pixelated version. This digitized iteration of the historic pattern has appeared on many garments, accessories and handbags in a multitude of different colors and textiles.

For example, two denim ensembles have emerged with the pixelated Damier pattern in alternating shades of blue. There were also various suits and separates that featured a particular version of the camouflage-like print, with green, brown, gray and dark blue hues, which Williams playfully dubbed Damoflage. Perhaps the most intriguing of these pieces was a gabardine trench, which saw the Damier print laid out in such a way that it mimicked a pixelated image of the Seine and Notre Dame Cathedral.

What’s particularly intriguing about Williams’ transformation of the Damier print is her decision to make it the anchor of her collection. Usually, when consumers think of the canon of Louis Vuitton house codes, the first that usually comes to mind is the ubiquitous LV logo and quatrefoil motif, called Damier Ebne. Although Williams used this pattern a handful of times throughout the show, its appearances were infrequent and nowhere near as frequent as those of the checkerboard Damier print.

The fact that Williams chose to highlight the Damier pattern rather than the Damier Ebne demonstrates its clear intention to carve out a distinct place for itself in the history of French houses. And, given Louis Vuitton’s long-established brand identity, that’s no small feat. However, by putting a non-primary Louis Vuitton house code in terms of brand association at the forefront of her debut show, Williams not only demonstrated her willingness to delve deeper into the brand’s history, but also proved his talent and creativity as a fashion designer.

Of course, Louis Vuitton is one of many luxury brands revered primarily for their iconic leather goods. While the clothes from Williams’ debut collection were unique and sensational in their own right, the bags and shoes that accompanied each look demonstrated that the new creative director also recognizes the importance of putting his stamp on it. own brand on these products.

The models walked the runway in a variety of on-trend shoes, including chunky Mary-Janes, dazzling loafers and oversized notched-soled boots. Many also carried monogrammed calfskin Speedy bags in bold primary colors, which Williams said were inspired by counterfeit versions sold on New York’s infamous Canal Street. Its pixelated Damier print has also appeared on several bags, including an oversized Alba bag. But, the real standouts were undeniably the Miror metallic monogram bags, which he relaunched after Marc Jacobs previously introduced them during his tenure as the brand’s creative director in the mid-2000s.

Considering the collection alone, Williams’ first outing with Louis Vuitton was, safely, a success. He effortlessly demonstrated his ability to adapt his signature cool, clean and distinct aesthetic to the brand’s existing identity, while presenting clearly innovative pieces.

However, if one were to also consider the social media review of the collection, then it was a resounding success. Simply put, the show broke records because it garnered over a billion views on Louis Vuitton’s own platforms, as well as various press accounts. It also generated a significant amount of discussion online, with 42,000 original posts mentioning the collection and over 1.2 million retweets, and counting. On YouTube, video of the shows has so far gained 15 million views, while Louis Vuitton’s account has passed the three million subscriber milestone, making it the most-followed luxury brand on YouTube. the platform.

While the success of Williams’ debut is undoubtedly to be applauded, questions about her future with the brand and her upcoming collections persist. Currently, the understated luxury movement is on the rise in the fashion industry, and it seems that consumers are increasingly looking for subtlety and minimalism not only in their clothing choices, but in all aspects of their lives.

Aesthetically, people seem to be moving away from vibrant hues, bold patterns and quirky silhouettes, in favor of more timeless styles. Customers have also made it clear that they are now less likely to shop based on brands that employ famous designers. On the contrary, with the recent departures of several renowned designers from luxury brands, notably Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, Alessandro Michele of Gucci and Jeremy Scott of Moschino, it’s clear that consumers are no longer drawn to brands for the star power their creative directors can pack.

Despite the fact that Pharrell’s debut collection was by no means the most visually ostentatious, it’s safe to say that it doesn’t exactly play into the understated luxury trend. Likewise, Williams himself is a major celebrity holding the role of creative director. So, if he must take the time to savor the success of his debut at Louis Vuitton, he must now look to the future. Going forward, his goal should not only be to continue this positive trajectory, but also to keep abreast of current trends and prove that his vision for Louis Vuitton is enduring beyond his current celebrity status. However, if his beginnings have anything to do with it, his creativity, his pension for innovation and his obvious talent for modernizing the house codes of the brand will pay him dividends in the future.