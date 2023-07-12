Scoring a color in the fashion world is easier said than done

Trademark protection for colors holds significant value as colors have become important marketing tools for brands, especially in the evolving trend of minimalist branding with fewer logos. One example is the success of Bottega Veneta, which saw a resurgence in popularity in 2021 after a rebranding effort. As part of this effort, Bottega introduced products with its prominent “Bottega Green” color during the Bottega Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The vibrant color brought a young and modern vibe to the company and helped increase sales by 9.3% from 2020. “Bottega Green” was even named color of the year in 2021 by many media . By introducing a distinct and memorable light green hue, Bottega managed to create a strong visual association between color and brand.

Like Bottega Veneta, many iconic brands have successfully partnered with a particular shade, fostering immediate recognition in the eyes of consumers. From the iconic blue of Tiffany & Co. to the vibrant red of Christian Louboutin, these colors have become synonymous with the companies they represent. While it is recognized that only color can be trademarked, obtaining trademark registration for a color is more difficult than for more typical word marks or logos. I’ll explore the importance of single-color brands and some of the specific challenges brands face in this process to achieve them.

United States courts have recognized that a single-color trademark is not inherently distinctive for purposes of eligibility for federal trademark registration. Also, the legal definition of trademarks does not include color. However, the Supreme Court in Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co., has recognized that only color can be eligible for trademark protection when it has acquired distinctiveness in the minds of consumers. Establishing that a color has acquired distinctiveness (sometimes called a “secondary meaning”) is not easy. It requires the plaintiff or plaintiff to provide compelling evidence that the color has come to identify the source of the goods — without performing any other important function. Factors that may prevent a color from serving as a source identifier include purely ornamental purposes, where the color is used only for aesthetic appeal or to make an object visually appealing. If a color is primarily “functional” or utilitarian, it may not acquire the necessary distinctiveness to indicate source and therefore cannot serve as a mark. Examples include the use of a specific color to indicate flavor (brown for chocolate) or product characteristics (red for “hot”, yellow or orange for visibility/”caution”).

The most famous example of a single-color trademark in the industry is for the well-known shoe brand Christian Louboutin, which has used a distinct red color on the sole of its shoes since 1992. Louboutin filed a trademark application in 2008 for the exterior red. unique design element on its shoes, which has been approved by the USPTO. In 2011, Louboutin filed a lawsuit against Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), alleging that YSL infringed on its red-soled trademark by selling a monochrome red shoe that also included a red sole. The district court initially denied Louboutin’s claim, stating that the color was not in itself capable of being a trademark. YSL filed a counterclaim seeking to invalidate Louboutin’s red sole trademark and registration on the grounds that the red color used was not distinctive, but merely ornamental and functional, and had long been used on outsoles by many other brands. The Second Circuit found an error in the district court’s decision and held that the red sole mark was a valid and enforceable mark where the red soles contrasted with the upper component of the shoes because the red sole had acquired distinctiveness. – secondary meaning. Specifically, the Second Circuit recognized that Louboutin had passed the demonstration test of distinctiveness, so the color became a symbol of the mark – a trademark. This evidence included the designer’s advertising expenditures, media coverage and commercial success over 20 years of use and fostered worldwide recognition as the red sole stood out in contrast to the color of the shoe’s upper. However, the court held that since Louboutin’s trademark was limited to uses in which the red outsole contrasted with the color of the rest of the shoe, and Louboutin sought to prohibit YSL from using a red sole in framed in a monochrome red shoe, the District Court’s refusal to issue an injunction against YSL is upheld.

Besides Christian Louboutin, other notable examples of companies that have successfully acquired trademark rights for specific colors include UPS and Tiffany & Co. UPS holds service mark registration for its distinctive “Pullman” brown color, which is used as a service mark on delivery vehicles and clothing of delivery personnel. Tiffany & Co. has retained the trademarks and service marks of its iconic robin since the 1990s, covering a wide range of goods and services that have become synonymous with the brand. Tiffany & Co.’s association with the color blue dates back to 1889, further cementing its status as a recognized and protected brand identifier.

In addition to obtaining trademarks for their actual products, brands often apply for trademark registration for their product packaging, which may be easier to obtain. For example, Hermès has obtained trademark rights for a specific orange tint used on the exterior of their merchandise boxes and Glossier has trademark rights for its pink tint applied to bags containing its cosmetics and skin care products.

In Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Bros., Inc., 529 US 205 (2000), the Supreme Court considered a trademark suit involving the configuration of infant clothing. She famously held that product configurations could never be “inherently distinctive” and required the demonstration of acquired distinctiveness, while product packaging could be inherently distinctive based on the facts. Additionally, the Federal Circuit relied on Wal-Mart v. Samara to highlight the difference between the colors applied to the products themselves and the colors applied to the product packaging. In that case, the Federal Circuit recognized that a multicolored mark used on product packaging does not require acquired distinctiveness, but “may be inherently distinctive when used on product packaging , depending on the character of the color design”. Referring to the Supreme Court, the Federal Circuit noted that “inherent distinctiveness depends on consumers’ predisposition to ‘equate the [color] function with the source.’”

However, for many companies, color does not act as a strong enough source indicator to acquire brand protection. A notable example is General Mills’ attempt to register a trademark for the yellow color of the box in which Cheerios cereal has been packaged since the 1940s. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) rejected the request, considering that General Mills had not demonstrated that consumers equate the color yellow with the mark. TTAB also noted that the fact that other companies are also using yellow boxes for cereals indicates that the yellow serves as “an eye-catching ornament usually used for breakfast cereal packaging in general”, rather than a source identifier.

As the Supreme Court recently stated in Abitron Austria GmbH v. Hetronic Int’l, Inc., No. 21-1043 (2023), trademark rights are territorial. For example, Japan is a good example of the fact that trademark laws and regulations vary from one country or region to another (eg the European Union). While the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has approved multi-color marks such as the red, orange, and green 7-Eleven signs, the JPO has so far rejected registration of all single-color marks. Hermès and Louboutin have even faced significant challenges trying to get the same trademark protection they maintain in the United States in Japan. For example, in May 2023, the JPO rejected an appeal by Hermès for registration of its orange and brown colors as used on its packaging. Hermès presented evidence from a survey of high-income people in their 30s to 50s, where 43.1% of people identified Hermès when shown its iconic orange and brown boxes to prove distinctiveness acquired. However, the JPO argued that the pool of inquiries was too limited and even within the pool less than half linked the colors to the brand.

Additionally, the United States is unique in granting trademark rights based on actual use of the mark in commerce. Therefore, even though the USPTO may not recognize a company’s color mark as eligible for registration, there is a chance that the district court may.

While single-color marks may qualify for trademark protection, single-color registration is still more the exception than the rule. Businesses can increase the value of their resources by consulting with a brand consultant to select, market and promote their color as part of a carefully crafted plan to achieve distinctiveness.