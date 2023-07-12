Spring bridal boutique closes, leaving dozens of brides without wedding dresses





A spring bridal boutique suddenly closed, leaving dozens of brides without their dream wedding dress and missing out on thousands of dollars. When Helen Ford said “Yes to the dress” at The Princess Bridal Boutique in February, she looked forward five months to the day she could pick up the wedding dress of her dreams. SUGGESTED: Rudy Farias talks about what he went through while he was ‘disappeared’ Fast forward to July and Helen’s calls to the company on FM 2920 in the spring went unanswered for days and their voicemail was full. Helen’s family decided to show up at the store, only to find the doors locked. Instead, there were missed delivery notifications from UPS and an eviction notice from the owner’s attorneys last month. “Not everyone has the money to go out and spend thousands of dollars on another dress. Here we are, July 11. And my wedding is in October. I’m trying to laugh not to cry,” said Helen Ford. DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE Depending on the designer, most wedding dresses are made to order and can take up to nine months to a year to produce with custom alterations, according to The Knot. Throughout the day, several other brides showed up shocked and frantic, as they tried to figure out their next steps; some with only a few days until the big day. “I called them several times. I called them at least 20 times this morning from both phone numbers. I emailed them. I even messaged the owner on Facebook, and I didn’t I got nothing. They ghosted all of us, and I’m not the only one,” Stevie Fagan said. “They always said they were closed, because they were doing something at the store; they never told us they were closing,” said Kimberly Serrano, who is getting married in November. “I don’t trust this company anymore. If you can’t update your customers, how are we supposed to trust you that your dresses are coming or have even been ordered? At this point, I don’t even want the dress .I just want my money back because this is the worst experience I’ve ever had with a company,” Helen Ford said. FOX 26 contacted the company by phone and email on Tuesday, but did not hear back. We also contacted the attorneys for the landlord who issued the eviction notice, but they declined to comment on the matter.

